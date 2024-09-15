Akademy 2024 Reports

This week I attended the 2024 edition of KDE Akademy in Würzburg, Germany.

Akademy is the people. Just a bit over 100km away from Würzburg I attended my very first Akademy in 2004. Twenty years later I still meet some of the same people, as well as some I had never met in person before. Some people I had met in several countries this year alone already, some I hadn’t seen again since before the pandemic. It’s a week of hanging out with friends.

I got back physically exhausted but refreshed with many ideas and a huge motivational boost, and I can’t wait to see what will come out of all the things discussed and started there.

A big thank you to everyone who helped to make Akademy happen, and to those of you who enabled people to attend with your donations!

I’ll try to list some of the topics I ended up involved in discussing, in talks, BoFs or elsewhere, but that’s bound to only scratch the surface. Also check out Planet KDE for more reports.