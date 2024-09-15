Akademy 2024 Reports
-
Volker Krause ☛ Akademy 2024
This week I attended the 2024 edition of KDE Akademy in Würzburg, Germany.
Akademy is the people. Just a bit over 100km away from Würzburg I attended my very first Akademy in 2004. Twenty years later I still meet some of the same people, as well as some I had never met in person before. Some people I had met in several countries this year alone already, some I hadn’t seen again since before the pandemic. It’s a week of hanging out with friends.
I got back physically exhausted but refreshed with many ideas and a huge motivational boost, and I can’t wait to see what will come out of all the things discussed and started there.
A big thank you to everyone who helped to make Akademy happen, and to those of you who enabled people to attend with your donations!
I’ll try to list some of the topics I ended up involved in discussing, in talks, BoFs or elsewhere, but that’s bound to only scratch the surface. Also check out Planet KDE for more reports.
-
Akademy & Qt Contributor Summit 2024
I attended KDE’s Akademy and the Qt Contributor Summit that happened this year. I also completed my personal goal of giving a talk at a conference! These conferences were back-to-back and were located in Würzburg, Germany during the 5th-8th of September.
[...]
On the IAD->FRA flight, they were having some troubles with the satellite connection and tried restarting the in-flight entertainment. While that probably did not please many of the people enjoying their movies and shows, it did reveal the in-flight entertainment system for United flights were running Android. Boo, that’s no surprise.
The trains I were on weren’t too late and I quickly arrived in Würzburg after a transfer to Frankfurt Central Station.
-
Akademy went to me
This year’s Akademy was a special one for me in many ways.
First of all, instead of me travelling to Akademy it took place in my hometown of Würzburg, Germany. While I did have a hand in organizing it, most of the credit for it goes to Tobias and David. I had a lot of fun introducing people to my area and the concept of drinking wine on a bridge.
Qt Contributor Summit
Right before Akademy there was the Qt Contributor Summit, also in Würzburg (what a coincidence!). It was great to meet old and new Qt faces and talk about topics that are relevant to KDE, like the upcoming migration of KDE API documentation to qdoc.