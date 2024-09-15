Linux dev swatted and handcuffed live during a development video stream - perps remain unidentified

René Rebe, a 25-year Free and Open Source Software developer, was swatted live in the middle of a development stream.

Per his official About page, he's been contributing to Linux since as early as 1998 and started his own T2 SD3 Embedded Linux distribution in 2004, as well. Since then, his GitHub page has ballooned to nineteen public repositories, and he's known throughout the FOSS (Free and Open Source Software) community as a contributor to numerous major projects.

Linux, FOSS, and other such communities are compelled by little-to-no profit motive, so in essence, René has been providing unpaid software development for the greater good for the past two decades.

Speculation is still abound as to who did this. Thirty minutes before the stream was interrupted, René did have to ban an angry troll, whom he mentions in a YouTube comment as one possible perpetrator. Others think someone from the Rust (programming language, not video game) development community was responsible due to how critical René has been of that project, but those claims are entirely unsubstantiated.

