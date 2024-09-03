Windows TCO Leftovers
Cyble Inc ☛ Canada’s Largest District School Board Confirms Data Leak; LockBit Claims Attack
On the same day as LockBit ransomware gang claimed attack on the largest district school board in Canada, the Board confirmed that the June attack compromised the personal information of an undisclosed number of students from the 2023/2024 school year.
Initially, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), Canada’s largest and the fourth largest in North America, said the ransomware attack affected a separate testing environment. However, a subsequent update from last week revealed that student data, including names, school names, grades, email addresses, student numbers, and dates of birth, was also affected.
Cyble Inc ☛ Cyberattack On JAS Worldwide Resolved, Operations Restored
The cyberattack on JAS Worldwide was first reported on August 27, when the company experienced technical disruptions that impacted its ability to operate and provide services to customers. Upon identifying the issue, the company immediately secured its systems and launched an investigation with the help of external cybersecurity experts. “Based on our investigation to date, we have determined that this cybersecurity incident was the result of ransomware,” stated JAS Worldwide.
Krebs On Security ☛ Owners of 1-Time Passcode Theft Service Plead Guilty
Three men in the United Kingdom have pleaded guilty to operating otp[.]agency, a once popular online service that helped attackers intercept the one-time passcodes (OTPs) that many websites require as a second authentication factor in addition to passwords.