Windows TCO Leftovers

On the same day as LockBit ransomware gang claimed attack on the largest district school board in Canada, the Board confirmed that the June attack compromised the personal information of an undisclosed number of students from the 2023/2024 school year.

Initially, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), Canada’s largest and the fourth largest in North America, said the ransomware attack affected a separate testing environment. However, a subsequent update from last week revealed that student data, including names, school names, grades, email addresses, student numbers, and dates of birth, was also affected.