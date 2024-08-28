posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 28, 2024



Quoting: A Simple Ubuntu Fail Made Me Want to Try Fedora: I Love it! —

Over the years, I have seen many users complain that NVIDIA drivers on Linux are a mess, even on popular distributions like Ubuntu.

Similar to our editor's experience in his distro hopping journey, making him switch from Ubuntu to Arch Linux.

For me, I never really faced such issues on my Ubuntu installations when using the recommended proprietary driver. Be it on a GTX 10-series desktop GPU or a RTX 30-series laptop GPU.

But, that smooth sailing came to an abrupt end recently. Join me as I take you through my experience switching NVIDIA drivers on an Ubuntu installation using the GUI method.