Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
-
Krebs On Security ☛ New 0-Day Attacks Linked to China’s ‘Volt Typhoon’
Malicious hackers are exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in Versa Director, a software product used by many Internet and IT service providers. Researchers believe the activity is linked to Volt Typhoon, a Chinese cyber espionage group focused on infiltrating critical U.S. networks and laying the groundwork for the ability to disrupt communications between the United States and Asia during any future armed conflict with China.
-
Windows TCO
-
The Register UK ☛ Seattle airport 'possible cyberattack' snarls travel again
Airport goers reported long lines as multiple airlines issued tickets by hand, and local media said "thousands" of travelers were affected.
As of Monday, the Port's website remained offline. While airport and port authorities did not immediately respond to The Register's inquiries about the cyberattack, including whether it was a ransomware infection, the transportation authorities told ABC that the federal government was involved in the probe.
-
Security Week ☛ Seattle Airport Blames Outages on Possible Cyberattack
WiFi at the airport is not working, the airport’s website is down, and services such as SEA Visitor Pass and the Airport Lost and Found are unavailable. Flight display boards within the airport are not working either.
-
SANS ☛ Why Is Python so Popular to Infect Windows Hosts?
It has been a while since I started to track how Python is used in the Windows eco-system[1]. Almost every day I find new pieces of malicious Python scripts. The programming language itself is not malicious. There are plenty of reasons to use Python on Windows. Think about all Didier's tools[2], Most of them are written in Python!
-
Kev Quirk ☛ Windows 11 Is Shite
I've been on Windows 11 on my work laptop for a few weeks now, and I'm hating it more and more with every day of use. It ultimately boils down to the 3 issues:
1. Inconsistent UI / UX
2. Horrendous colours for alerts
3. Poor performance
-