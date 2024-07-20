Programming Leftovers
Tom's Hardware ☛ AMD 3DNow! instructions finally extinct as LLVM compiler drops support
Over a decade after AMD stopped using 3DNow!, the LLVM compiler is dropping support for the instruction set.
KDAB ☛ Behind the Scenes of Embedded Updates
An over-the-air (OTA) update capability is an increasingly critical part of any embedded product to close cybersecurity vulnerabilities, allow just-in-time product rollouts, stomp out bugs, and deliver new features. We’ve talked about some of the key structural elements that go into an embedded OTA architecture before. But what about the back end?
[...]
When network access is very unreliable, or even just plain absent, then USB updates are indispensable for updating device software. These updates can also serve as effective emergency measures or for in-field support. While the process of downloading and preparing a USB update can often be beyond a normal user’s capability, it’s a critical fallback and useful tool for technical personnel.
R
Rlang ☛ Simplify Regression Modeling with tidyAML’s fast_regression()
If you’ve ever faced the daunting task of setting up multiple regression models in R, you’ll appreciate the convenience and efficiency that tidyAML brings to the table.
Rlang ☛ Extracting names of functions defined in a script with treesitter
Coming back from a conference, we might be excited to install and try out the cool things we have heard about.
