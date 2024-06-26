Archrebel Tactics, Battle Train, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Archrebel Tactics is a wild sci-fi turn-based strategy game inspired by Rebelstar and X-COM
Inspired by the original Rebelstar from 1986 and in parts UFO: Enemy Unknown / X-COM: UFO Defense, you may want to take a look at Archrebel Tactics if you like your strategy games with a retro look and feel.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Battle Train is a deck-builder where you throw trains at your enemy
Battle Train sounds unique and hilarious! You've seen plenty of deck-builders, but instead of various creatures, here you throw trains at your enemy. This has gone right to the top of my wishlist.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ 7 Days to Die gets an experimental Beta for the 1.0 release
If you're looking forward to 7 Days to Die finally hitting the big 1.0 release, now you can try it a little early with an experimental Beta release. Still hard to believe it's finally launching after so many years in Early Access.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Victoria 3's first major expansion Sphere of Influence is out now
After a delay, Paradox Interactive have now launched the first proper major expansion for Victoria 3 with Sphere of Influence along with the free Update 1.7 "Kahwah". So far it has gathered a Mostly Positive rating on Steam.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical's Red Hot Sale has thousands of great games for cheap
A sale I missed that started last week you might want to jump in and find some big discounts in the Fanatical Red Hot Sale which goes on all this week too! There's over 8,000 deals currently live, and of course various game bundles that look pretty good as always with Fanatical. And you support GamingOnLinux buying with our link too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Vita Nova update for Terra Nil is out now bringing an overhaul to animals
Terra Nil is a wonderful reverse-builder, where instead of building a city you're restoring the environment from a wasteland to a successful green ecosystem and the latest free update is a big one.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cute farming life sim Everafter Falls is out now
Everafter Falls from SquareHusky and Akupara Games has now released on Steam, along with Native Linux support following a successful Kickstarter back in 2020. It's already managed to hit a Very Positive rating on Steam, so early indicators show it's another gem.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mix and match quirky weapons and gadgets to build your perfect fighter in Counterpick Labs
With a demo available on Steam and Native Linux support, Counterpick Labs looks like a fun addition to the platform fighter genre and it's going to be free too.