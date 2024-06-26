Essential Tips for Reliable Linux Backups

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2024



Quoting: Essential Strategies for Reliable Linux Backups —

The process can be daunting for Linux users because of the vast number of backup tools for different Linux families, such as Debian, Arch, Red Hat, and Suse.

Choosing among various backup and restore strategies complicates the process, as it requires constantly adapting to find the ideal software solution. For instance, do you want backup software that stores locally or uploads to a cloud bank or external media for safer keeping? Another consideration is the type of backup strategy that is best for you.

One size does not fit all Linux use cases. The options include full, incremental, differential, and mirror, each with its own caveats.

Having the wrong type of backup system could be just as disastrous as not using any. Backing up your Linux OS and the data your apps create is a two-part process. One or both parts can fail to restore what you need when you need it.