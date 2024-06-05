Kali Linux 2024.2 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with GNOME 46, New Tools

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 05, 2024



Kali Linux 2024.2 is here more than three months after Kali Linux 2024.1 and completes the prevent the t64 transition to protect the system against the Year 2038 issue, upgrades the GNOME desktop offering to the latest GNOME 46 release, and improves Kali-Undercover and HiDPI modes in the default Xfce desktop.

Several new tool are included in this release, namely autorecon, a multi-threaded network reconnaissance tool, coercer, a tool to automatically coerce a Windows server to authenticate on an arbitrary machine, dploot, a Python rewrite of SharpDPAPI, and getsploit, a command line utility for searching and downloading exploits.

Read on