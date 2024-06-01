Software for GNU/Linux: GstarCAD, HAProxy, and Warp
-
GstarCAD 2024 for Linux is available
Gstarsoft announces that GstarCAD 2024 for Linux is available and is compatible with Ubuntu, Debian, and Astra Linux systems, supporting AMD 64 CPUs.
The Linux version of GstarCAD is built on the same core as the Windows version, with comprehensive features and user interface. GstarCAD for Linux also features performance and compatibility, the company says. There are flexible licensing options for CAD (computer-aided design) software on the Linux platforms.
GstarCAD 2024 for Linux maintains a familiar interface and operational habits, covering about 85% of all commands found in the Windows version. The upcoming GstarCAD 2025 for Linux is set to expand this further, covering over 90% of all Windows features.
-
Linuxiac ☛ HAProxy 3.0 Introduces New Features and Improved Flexibility
Explore HAProxy 3.0's latest features, including enhanced load balancing, new TLS certificate handling, and more.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Rust-based Terminal 'Warp' With Built-in AI is Now Available for Linux ARM!
Pitched as a modern terminal emulator, Warp is a cool Rust-based app that is quite intuitive in nature. Though not everyone is a fan of its closed-source nature, we cover it because it is offered for Linux.
Since the last time I took a look at Warp, it has been growing at a remarkable pace, with many users liking the functionalities it has to offer.