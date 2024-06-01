Open Hardware/Modding and Linux-centric Devices
-
Stephen Smith ☛ Raspberry Pi Connect
Our writing group meets Friday mornings at a local coffee shop. I usually write these blog posts at these sessions. Often when writing about the Raspberry Pi or another SBC, I have to leave early because I need to go home to try some more things on the physical device. Raspberry Pi Connect is a service from the Raspberry Pi organization that lets you remotely connect to your Pi through their servers. I thought I’d be able to write this article in the coffee shop and use Raspberry Pi Connect to access my Pi 5 for anything additional I needed. Of course, I arrive at the coffee shop and find my laptop battery dead and I didn’t bring a charging cable. First world problems. Now I’m back home writing this article.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Can the Raspberry Pi 5 handle 4K?
According to LibreELEC's Pi 5 blog post, the new BCM2712 SoC decodes 4K and 1080p content just fine in H.264, and supports HEVC 4K60 hardware decoding.
And they've tested AV1, VC1, and VP9 at 1080p with no issue, though 4K in non-native formats does encounter frame dropping.
-
[Old] Jeff Geerling ☛ The TV that's not: NEC's Pi-powered 55" Display
The NEC UHD Professional Display M551 pictured here is not a TV—it's a display. And it's powered by a Raspberry Pi.
Specifically, it's powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, and that is done using Sharp NEC's new MPI4E carrier board: [...]
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Testing object detection (yolo, mobilenet, etc.) with picamera2 on Pi 5
Besides the Pi 5 being approximately 2.5x faster for general compute, the addition of other blocks of the Arm architecture in the Pi 5's upgrade to A76 cores promises to speed up other tasks, too.
-
PC Gamer ☛ iFixit has cancelled its Samsung 'Galaxy of Repair' partnership criticising the company's commitment: 'We tried to make this work. Gosh, we tried' | PC Gamer
iFixit has cancelled its Samsung 'Galaxy of Repair' partnership criticising the company's commitment: 'We tried to make this work. Gosh, we tried'
-
The Verge ☛ iFixit is breaking up with Samsung
“Samsung does not seem interested in enabling repair at scale,” Wiens tells me, even though similar deals are going well with Google, Motorola, and HMD.
He believes dropping Samsung shouldn’t actually affect iFixit customers all that much. Instead of being Samsung's partner on genuine parts and approved repair manuals, iFixit will simply go it alone, the same way it's always done with Apple's iPhones.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ HackSpace magazine meets Jón Schone | HackSpace #79
Jón Schone: And that’s weird, because 3D printing is such a good fit for doing engineering. To be honest, I do see a lot of actual engineering being done with 3D printing, but not in the consumer space or on YouTube. I’ve seen it a lot when I was still at work. I quit my job almost a year ago, but I had worked for an electronics manufacturer for eight years. We used 3D-printed tools to help with production, and it was always something functional or mechanical. In a professional environment, proper 3D printing is pretty common, but you don’t see it very much on YouTube. That’s something that I want to show.
-
Bunnie Huang ☛ Winner, Name that Ware April 2024
Last month’s ware was a “Z16 AI Voice Translator”. The name doesn’t really tell you much, so here’s some photos that give a better idea of what the device is about.
-
Bunnie Huang ☛ Name that Ware, May 2024
This is a guest ware, but I’ll reveal the contributor when I reveal the ware next month, as the name and link would also lead to the solution.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ M5Stack CoreS3 SE with 2.0″ Capacitive Touch Display and 16-bit I2S Amplifier
The M5Stack CoreS3 SE, a streamlined version of the third-generation CoreS3 unit from the M5Stack series, is engineered for IoT applications, smart home systems, and industrial automation. This device supports key programming platforms such as Arduino and UIFlow, enhancing its adaptability for diverse project requirements.
-
CNX Software ☛ Radxa Fogwise Airbox edge Hey Hi (AI) box review – Part 1: Specifications, teardown, and first try
Radxa Fogwise Airbox, also known as Fogwise BM168M, is an edge Hey Hi (AI) box powered by a SOPHON BM1684X Arm SoC with a built-in 32 TOPS TPU and a VPU capable of handling the decoding of up to 32 HD video streams. The device is equipped with 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and a 64GB eMMC flash and features two gigabit Ethernet RJ45 jacks, a few USB ports, a speaker, and more. Radxa sent us a sample for evaluation. We’ll start the Radxa Fogwise Airbox review by checking out the specifications and the hardware with an unboxing and a teardown, before testing various Hey Hi (AI) workloads with Tensorflow and/or other frameworks in the second part of the review.