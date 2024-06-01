GNU Projects: Source code archiving in Guix and GNU poke 4.1

Arch Linux 2024.06.01 is the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot to come with the latest and greatest Linux 6.9 kernel series by default, which should give you a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices but also older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs didn’t detect some of your components.

Linux Lite 7.0 (codename Galena) is based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and features the latest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment. Being based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Linux Lite 7.0 is powered by the Linux 6.8 kernel series.

NetworkManager 1.48 is here more than three months after NetworkManager 1.46 and introduces new features like the ability to allow IPv6 SLAAC and static IPv6 DNS server assignment for modem broadband when IPv6 device address is not explicitly passed on by ModemManager.

Still powered by the Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.8 kernel series and using the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 desktop environment, along with the KDE Frameworks 5.115 software suite, Nitrux 3.5 includes the latest Mesa 24.1 open-source graphics stack and the beta version of the upcoming NVIDIA 555 proprietary graphics driver series.

It’s been more than 3 years since System76 updated the Darter Pro, and now the latest version of the Linux-powered notebook comes with Intel Core Ultra 5-125H or Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processors with integrated Intel Arc graphics, up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, up to 24MB cache, and up to 16 cores and 22 threads.

The real-time Ubuntu kernel is designed for enterprises in aerospace, automotive, defense, IoT, robotics, and telcos, as well as the public sector and retail. It’s an optimized kernel designed to handle the most demanding and critical workloads, and time-sensitive applications by reducing kernel latencies and boosting performance.

GNOME 46.2 comes a little over a month after GNOME 46.1 and improves lock screen notifications, tweaks font sizes in the calendar applet, centers the time on the lock screen when using a 12h format, improves the handling of invalid TLS certificates in the portal handler, fixes the size of the workspace switcher OSD, and fixes displaying of info messages on the login screen.