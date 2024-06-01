First Arch Linux ISO Release Powered by Linux 6.9 Is Now Available for Download

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 01, 2024



Arch Linux 2024.06.01 is the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot to come with the latest and greatest Linux 6.9 kernel series by default, which should give you a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices but also older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs didn’t detect some of your components.

Arch Linux 2024.06.01 is powered by Linux kernel 6.9.3 by default. This kernel arrived a few weeks ago in Arch Linux’s stable repositories, meaning existing users who regularly update their systems received the new kernel version. Arch Linux 2024.06.01 also includes all the updated packages released in May 2024.

