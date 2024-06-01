Windows TCO Leftovers
The Register UK ☛ Over 25k BBC pensioners’ records stolen in database raid
No financial information or login credentials were compromised, and the incident didn't affect the integrity of the scheme itself, its website, or the portal used by scheme members to manage their investments.
The Register UK ☛ Senator lambasts UnitedHealth for picking 'unqualified' CISO
Martin was hired by UHG in 2020 originally as its exec veep of enterprise tech after previously holding the role of acting CEO at GE Digital. Per his profile on Change Healthcare's website, at GE he also worked as the chief digital officer at GE Power and chief commercial officer at GE Digital.
Before that, Martin spent 14 years at Microsoft working in multiple roles across data science, customer acquisition, and more. He moved to Redmond after spending years in marketing roles at tech-related companies.
Threat Source ☛ New banking trojan “CarnavalHeist” targets Brazil with overlay attacks
The current campaign uses financial-related themes in spam emails, Delphi-based DLLs, overlay attack methods, and usual input capture techniques, such as keylogging and screen capture. There are also names of traditional Brazilian banks hardcoded in the malware.
Cyble Inc ☛ NoName Ransomware Targets [sic] Spanish And German Institutions
The NoName ransomware group has claimed responsibility for a series of cyberattacks targeting key institutions in Spain and Germany. The group’s latest alleged victims include the Royal Household of Spain, Corts Valencianes, and the Government of the Principality of Asturias, as well as German entities such as Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, Leistritz AG, and Aareal Bank AG.
Cyble Inc ☛ Unicred Cyberattack: CL0P Ransomware Claims Data Breach
CL0P ransomware group has claimed to have added Cooperativa de Crédito y Vivienda Unicred Limitada to their growing list of victims. The group alleges they have exfiltrated various sensitive financial documents, including invoices and forms, from Unicred cyberattack.
The CL0P ransomware group, known for its high-profile cyberattacks, has detailed basic information about Unicred on their leak site, including links to the cooperative’s official website.
The Record ☛ Cyberattacks targeting US and allies having 'strategically consequential effects'
While NATO members agreed in 2014 that a significant cyberattack could be grounds to invoke Article 5 of the alliance’s founding treaty — treating an attack against one ally as an attack against all — the alliance’s adversaries are continuing to conduct offensive cyber operations below this threshold.
Speaking at the International Conference on Cyber Conflict (CyCon) in Estonia, Cyber Command’s Emily Goldman stressed that while this position might deter the kinds of catastrophic cyberattacks that could merit a kinetic response, it is “not dealing with the majority of this malicious activity below armed conflict, which is becoming routine.”
The “routinization” of these attacks is an issue, said Goldman, with offensive cyber operations now becoming a standard tool in diplomacy and competition.
Cyble Inc ☛ Internet Archive Cyberattack Disrupted Services For 3 Days
Internet Archive, one of the oldest online directories of websites, movies, books, software and more, is facing a cyberattack that has disrupted its services for over three days. The Internet Archive cyberattack, identified as a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) assault, has besieged the service and inundated its servers with repeated requests.
While the organization is reassuring users that its collections remain secure, the accessibility of its Wayback Machine, a tool allowing users to explore historical web pages, has been compromised.
[Repeat] RFA ☛ Chinese ‘botnet’ admin arrested in Singapore
The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday issued sanctions against YunHe Wang, 35, and two associates based in the Thai beach resort of Pattaya, alleging that they created a “botnet” – or robot network – called 911 S5 that took control of 19 million computers so criminals could use their internet connections.
On Wednesday, the Justice Department said Wang was arrested in Singapore last week following an international law enforcement effort led by the FBI and including Thai and Singaporean authorities.
Deutsche Welle ☛ Europol hits malware network in major cybercrime operation
According to Europol, the operation was "the largest ever [...] against botnets, which play a major role in the deployment of ransomware," software smuggled onto a computer that permanently blocks access to the user's personal data unless money is paid to the criminal behind it.
The botnets dismantled during the operation between May 27 and 29 included IcedID, Smokeloader, SystemBC, Pikabot and Bumblebee, it said.