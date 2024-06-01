Windows TCO Leftovers

Martin was hired by UHG in 2020 originally as its exec veep of enterprise tech after previously holding the role of acting CEO at GE Digital. Per his profile on Change Healthcare's website, at GE he also worked as the chief digital officer at GE Power and chief commercial officer at GE Digital.

Before that, Martin spent 14 years at Microsoft working in multiple roles across data science, customer acquisition, and more. He moved to Redmond after spending years in marketing roles at tech-related companies.