18 Months of Abuse Against Guest Posts, Family Members, and Webhosts

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2024,

updated Jun 03, 2024



TODAY it's Monday again. This means we get to waste a few moments acknowledging the existence of clinically autistic mobsters, who basically phone people's employers and engage in various actual crimes, including cybercrimes. Next Monday we plan to show blackmail attempts against our webhost - an effort that went nowhere because the webhost quickly realised what it's dealing with.

This coming week we wish to focus on Free Software, BSD, and GNU/Linux without having to waste much (or any) time on those whose goal is to prevent or distract from it.

Maybe we should be flattered to have become such a high-profile "target"; if our work had no positive impact, we'd not be able to attract all this unwanted attention.

I'm no fan of Steve Jobs, but he once said: "Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life."

Some people's abuse isn't motivated by mere jealousy but mental illness and attempts at sabotage.

Anyway, we shall carry on while habitually mentioning and responding to the attacks on us. █