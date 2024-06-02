Greece: GNU/Linux Hits 14%
If one adds ChromeOS, then this shows 14% this month:
Do you waddle the waddle?
Do you remember when people relied on landline phones, letters, and face-to-face communication to stay in touch? Or when accessing information involved encyclopedias, libraries, and long hours of research? For some, this is a distant memory. For others, it is impossible to imagine altogether.
CrowdSupply recently showcased the HealthyPi Move, a biometric monitor designed in a convenient wristwatch form factor. Equipped with Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 SoC and multiple advanced sensors, this portable device is advertised for both personal health tracking and data logging for research applications.
HackerBox is a monthly subscription service that delivers development kits to hobbyists and students. The “Homebrew” themed HackerBox 0103 explores the world of retro and homebrew computers, providing a nostalgic and hands-on experience in assembling and programming a computer from the earlier days of the personal computer revolution.
The iW-RainboW-G63M is built on a robust platform that supports multiple chipset variants including VP1552, VP1502, VP1402, VP1202, and VP1102. It integrates 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 256MB of QSPI Flash, 16GB of eMMC Flash, and 4Kbit EEPROM, providing ample storage and memory for high-demanding operations.
The M5Stack CoreS3 SE, a streamlined version of the third-generation CoreS3 unit from the M5Stack series, is engineered for IoT applications, smart home systems, and industrial automation. This device supports key programming platforms such as Arduino and UIFlow, enhancing its adaptability for diverse project requirements.
This tutorial will show you a simple way how to show temperature and fan speed on an Ubuntu 24.04 laptop. This is extremely useful especially when your laptop tends to be hot and you live at a hot place. We use ThinkPad T430 as example for this tutorial and your results should be more or less the same. Now let's learn how to do that!
