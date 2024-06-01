Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Ops Architect Weekly
Welcome to my weekly (kind -of) little report on stuff ‘n’ things happening around Fedora!
The Fedora GNU/Linux 40 release party was amazing! This time around we used Matrix and Restream/Youtube and the event went very smooth – kudos to everyone involved, from our brilliant speakers to our behind-the-scenes organizers. You can watch the talks now on youtube, all conveniently broken down into individual talks
Fedora Week of Diversity is set for June 17th – 22nd this year. There will be interviews from community members publishing throughout the week with the main event happening on June 21st & 22nd, so make sure to mark your calendars!
Devconf.cz is just around the corner, June 13th – 15th, so if you are giving a talk that’s fedora-related at the event, please add your name to our coordination wiki. You can also join the matrix room too to connect with other folks who will be at the event to meet for a coffee/walk/beer/run – and maybe not in that order, or all together.
Flock to Fedora is set for August 7th – 10th in Rochester, NY, USA. Notifications for talk acceptances should be landing in your in inboxes any day now, if not already, so do keep an eye out and check your spam folder(s) just in case they end up there.
Congratulations to all of our elected candidates for EPEL Steering Committee, Fedora Council, Fedora Mindshare and FESCo! You can read more about our election results from the Elections blog post that landed earlier today.
We are now fully into development for F41, so here are some important dates for change proposals, with other key dates and milestones can be found on the release schedule.
-
Fedora Magazine ☛ Fedora Magazine: A great journey towards Fedora CoreOS and bootc
Some time ago I wrote an article about Fedora Server. At the time, I didn’t know Fedora CoreOS, and my use case lead me to Fedora Server as a good alternative to run my workload which is mainly based on containers. Thanks to comments from the community, I learned about Fedora CoreOS as the natural next step, and they were not wrong.
-
Red Hat ☛ Simplify Tenant as a Service with the Multi Tenant Operator
Managing environments efficiently has become a significant challenge for DevOps engineers, platform engineers, and developers. The concept of Environment as a Service (EaaS) promises agility and scalability but is often challenged with the complexities of provisioning, de-provisioning, applying consistent configurations across namespaces, and managing Day 2 operations. Some of the challenges include ensuring isolation between teams, managing access controls and automating the environment life cycles to support CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous deployment). As organizations strive to streamline these processes, the need for a product that can offer simple, efficient, flexible and expandable solutions is very important.
In this article, we will explore how the Multi Tenant Operator by Stakater emerges as a compelling solution to the aforementioned problem that we call “Tenant as a Service” (TaaS).
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Simplify hybrid cloud with Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift
On-premise infrastructure requires organizations to acquire, install, configure and update these systems across their entire life cycle. Hardware system administrators also need to deal with the complexities involved with supporting development teams with application platform engineering tooling. Furthermore, lack of a single pane view of systems can increase potential security risks due to gaps between different teams, tools and processes across layers of hardware and software.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 22, 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.