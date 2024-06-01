posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2024



Quoting: Varia - simple download manager - LinuxLinks —

A download manager is a type of software that manages the downloading of files from the Internet. The best download managers help make the process easier and quicker.

If you often download multiple files, particularly large files such as ISOs and backups, a download manager can help streamline the process. Downloading files – such as music, video, programs, drivers, and more through a browser – is never the fastest. Besides maximising your bandwidth, a download manager also offers the ability to resume a download after a connection fails.

Varia is billed as a quick and efficient download manager. It’s a GNOME-based utility written in Python and published under an open source license. The name “Varia” comes from the aria2 software it is based on.