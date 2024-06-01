today's leftovers
University of Toronto ☛ Spammers do forge various noreply@ sender addresses
It is probably not news to anyone reading this that some of the time, spammers sending you email will forge the email as being from various addresses at your domain, for either or both of the SMTP 'MAIL FROM' envelope sender address and the From: header address. Spammers have been doing this to us for years. What I hadn't realized until now, when I looked at the actual addresses being forged, was that spammers were forging various variations on 'noreply@', in various variations of words and cases. Over the past ten days we've seen all of 'noreply@', 'Noreply@', 'Nonreply@', 'no_reply@', 'NOREPLY@', 'no-reply@', and 'NO-REPLY@'.
Rachel ☛ The feed reader score service is now online
As you can see, in the short time it's been reporting in, it always sends requests with broken If-Modified-Since values. This makes it get a full copy of the feed every time, and that makes it an unconditional request.
Rachel ☛ I'm going to give this "reader score" thing a spin
I heard from a bunch of people who are feed reader authors or just feed reader users who care deeply about doing the right thing. They actually want to point their program at my proposed "score" site to see what it's doing, and so they can find out if it's behaving badly somehow.
[Old] Nguyễn ☛ Obtaining a locality domain
In addition to nguyen.cincinnati.oh.us, I also snagged xn--nguyn-s71b.cincinnati.oh.us, which enables me to use an e-mail address @nguyễn.cincinnati.oh.us. Some applications, like Firefox and Thunderbird, don’t realize that locality domains aren’t supposed to have exotic characters, so they display “nguyễn” instead of “xn--nguyn-s71b”. My hope is that spammers won’t know what to make of an internationalized domain name that technically shouldn’t exist. Time will tell.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Emby Media Server on Ubuntu 22.04
Emby is an open-source alternative to Plex Media Server. Emby supports multiple operating systems, such as Linux, FreeBSD, Windows, and MacOS. As for clients, it supports almost every device, from smartphones to Desktop. This means that you can access your media files almost everywhere.
This guide will show you how to install Emby Media Server on an Ubuntu 22.04 server. You will run Emby with Nginx as a reverse proxy and secure Emby via SSL/TLS certificates via Letsencrypt.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to whitelist an IP in Fail2ban on Debian Linux
Fail2Ban is used to protect servers against brute-force attacks. Fail2ban uses iptables to block attackers, so if we want to add permanent IP address and never be blocked, we must add it in the config file.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Chromium on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chromium on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Chromium is an open-source web browser project developed and maintained by the Chromium Project, which is primarily sponsored by Google. While Surveillance Giant Google Chrome is a proprietary browser based on Chromium, the latter offers a more privacy-focused and customizable experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install XFCE Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XFCE Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. XFCE is a lightweight, fast, and highly customizable desktop environment. It’s particularly popular among users seeking a more responsive and resource-efficient alternative to GNOME or KDE.
It's FOSS ☛ Install Multiple Python Versions on Ubuntu With Pyenv
The pyenv tool lets you install and use different Python versions on the same system.
Vitux ☛ How to Install and Secure phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu
phpMyAdmin is a free open source software written in PHP. It was developed for beginners to manage MySQL and MariaDB databases via the web interface.
Fabio Alessandro Locati: Perform backups with Systemd
Many strategies can be employed to build resilience in IT systems. Personally, I think one of the most critical yet overlooked ones - both in personal and corporate settings - is backups.
I recently had to back up a folder containing the state of a service running on a Fedora machine. As often happens, an interesting aspect of this service is that the backups are consistent and, therefore, restorable only if the service is stopped while the configuration folder is backed up.