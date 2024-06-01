today's leftovers

Emby is an open-source alternative to Plex Media Server. Emby supports multiple operating systems, such as Linux, FreeBSD, Windows, and MacOS. As for clients, it supports almost every device, from smartphones to Desktop. This means that you can access your media files almost everywhere.

This guide will show you how to install Emby Media Server on an Ubuntu 22.04 server. You will run Emby with Nginx as a reverse proxy and secure Emby via SSL/TLS certificates via Letsencrypt.