Reducing Mutter dependencies

Mutter, if you don't know what it is, is a Wayland display server and an X11 window manager and compositor library. It used by GNOME Shell, Gala, GNOME Kiosk and possibly other old forks out there.

The project was born from merging Clutter, Cogl and Metacity so it has/had a lot of cruft and technical debts carried over time.

In this blog post, I will go through the list of things I worked on the last few months to reduce that and my plans for the upcoming year.

