54 Gemini Clients You Can Use to Browse Gemini Edition (gemini://gemini.tuxmachines.org)
THE Gemini Protocol will turn 5 next summer. It's widely adopted by now, but not widely advertised.
The traffic we get in Gemini continues to grow (about 5,000 requests per day for Tux Machines in recent days) and the Gemini capsule grows at the same speed as the Web site, as pages get added to both in tandem (at the same time, maybe 1 second apart). Likewise, the list of Gemini clients continues to grow. There are now 54 or more pieces of software that qualify as "browsers":
- A bare-bones but usable Gemini client in 100 lines of Python
- A bare-bones but usable Gemini client in 100 lines of Lua
- A bare-bones but usable Gemini client almost 100 lines of Go
- A Gemini client library in Guile Scheme
- A Gemini client for Android
- A Gemini client library in Go
- A more recent fork of the above library
- A rich Gemini client library in Nim
- Agregore, a "distributed web" browser supporting Gemini
- Amfora, a very feature-rich Gemini client for the terminal
- AmiGemini, a Gemini client for the Commodore Amiga
- Ariane, a Gemini client for Android
- Astro, a Gemini client written in shell script
- Astronaut, a terminal Gemini client written in Go
- Asuka, a ncurses-based Gemini client
- AV-98, an experimental Gemini client derived from VF-1
- Bollux, a Gemini client written in pure Bash
- Bombadillo, a multi-protocol client handling Gemini since 2.0.0
- Castor, A graphical Gemini client written in Rust
- Cgmnlm, a colorful fork of gmni
- Deedum, a Gemini client for Android
- Diohsc, a terminal Gemini client written in Haskell
- Dragonstone, a simple GTK Gopher/Gemini client written in Vala
- Elaho, a Gemini client for iOS
- elpher, a emacs-based Gopher and Gemini client
- Fafi, a graphical, tabbed client written in Racket
- felinks, a fork of the `elinks` web browser which supports Gemini and Gopher
- gacme, a Gemini client for plan9's Acme
- gcat, a `cat`-like Gemini client
- Gemget, a command-line Gemini downloader ala wget
- GemiNaut, a user-friendly GUI client for MS Windows
- Geopard, a client written in rust, using the gtk3 toolkit
- Gmi, a client written in POSIX-compliant shell
- gmi100, a CLI client written in 100 lines of ANSI C
- gurl, a `curl`-like Gemini client
- Gusmobile, a Gemini client library in Python
- gmni, a combined CLI and line-mode client for POSIX/C11
- Kristall, a graphical Gemini client using Qt
- Lagrange, a beautiful graphical Gemini client written in C
- majc, a curses client for Gemini written in Rust
- McRoss, a graphical Gemini client written in Python/Tkinter
- Moonlander, a very fancy graphical Gemini client written in Rust
- ncgopher, a Gopher and Gemini client written in Rust
- Offpunk, an offline-first command line client for Gemini and other protocols
- Rhapsode, an "auditory web browser" which supports Gemini
- Rosy Crow, a Gemini client for Android
- Ruhroh, a Gemini client written as a POSIX shell script
- Spwash, a bare-bones Gemini client written in C#
- tgmi, a terminal-based Gemini client for linux written in Python
- Twin Peaks, a graphical Gemini client written in C#
- Tinmop, a distraction free terminal client for Gemini (and Pleroma!)
- Vgmi, a terminal Gemini client written in C with vim-like keybindings
- Vimini, a Gemini client inspired by qutebrowser
- Zain, a graphical Gemini client written in Tcl/Tk
There will be more (on the way). You can download any of them and then go to
gemini://gemini.tuxmachines.org █