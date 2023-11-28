54 Gemini Clients You Can Use to Browse Gemini Edition (gemini://gemini.tuxmachines.org)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2023



THE Gemini Protocol will turn 5 next summer. It's widely adopted by now, but not widely advertised.

The traffic we get in Gemini continues to grow (about 5,000 requests per day for Tux Machines in recent days) and the Gemini capsule grows at the same speed as the Web site, as pages get added to both in tandem (at the same time, maybe 1 second apart). Likewise, the list of Gemini clients continues to grow. There are now 54 or more pieces of software that qualify as "browsers":