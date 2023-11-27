Blue Recorder, Linux Screencast App, Ported to GTK4

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 27, 2023



Such tools give you greater control over video quality, output format, sound capture, frame rate, and so on — all vitally important if you’re looking to create high-quality screencast content for videos, social media, or really helpful bug reports.

Amongst the surfeit of Linux screen recording software that’s readily available is Blue Recorder.

Blue Recorder is an improved, Rust-based rewrite of Green Recorder, which was an open-source screen recording tool leveraging FFMPEG and popular circa 2017-19 but is no longer under development.

The latest release of Blue Recorder has hit Flathub and the Snap Store. It boasts a GTK4 rewrite of the entire user interface. This gives the utility a minor visual refresh as the layout remains largely the same as before, but the port being done will enable new opportunities for future updates.

