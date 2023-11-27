FriendlyELEC CM3588 NAS Kit comes with four M.2 Key-M 2280 PCIe Gen 3 x1 sockets

FriendlyELEC CM3588 NAS Kit is a new Rockchip RK3588 board with four M.2 Key-M sockets each with a PCIe Gen 3 x1 interface and designed to take 2280 NVMe SSDs or other M.2 PCIe modules.

Equipped with the CM3588 Core system-on-module, the feature-rich CM3588 NAS SDK board also comes with a 2.5GbE RJ45 connector, two HDMI 2.1 video outputs, one HDMI 2.0 video input, MIPI DSI and CSI connectors, several USB 3.0/3.1 ports, and a 40-pin GPIO header for expansion.

It’s not exactly the first Rockchip RK3588(S) hardware platform from the company with previous products including the NanoPi R6S router and NanoPC-T6 SBC, so the CM3588 Core board, and by extension, the CM3588 NAS Kit, benefit from the software work done on the previous devices, and FriendlyELEC provides Debian 11, Ubuntu 22.04, Android 12 TV, FriendlyWrt 21.02/23.05 (OpenWrt forks), and OpenMediaVault images, all based on a fairly recent Linux 6.1 LTS kernel. You’ll find all those images and various instructions to get started on the wiki for the CM3588 Core board. There’s also a separate wiki for the CM3588 NAS SDK carrier board that mostly lists the specifications and provides links to the schematics, PCB layout, and mechanical files.

