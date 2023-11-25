today's howtos
-
OSTechNix ☛ Mastering Linux Command-Line Productivity: Find Top Most Used Commands
The other day, a fellow Linux user and I were discussing Linux commands. He asked me which command I use the most, and I told him that 'sudo' is one of my most frequently used commands. I use the sudo command almost everyday to install, update, remove packages, among other administrative tasks on my Linux box. I guess "sudo" is among the most frequently used command for many Linux users. If you've ever wondered what your top most used commands on Linux are, here's how to find them.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Hestia Control Panel on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Hestia control panel on Ubuntu 22.04.
Hestia is an open source control panel that you can use on your server as a control panel for managing your sites.
-
Real Linux User ☛ How to achieve inbox zero in Thunderbird mail
We live in a world that seems to be getting busier and busier.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Add Shortcut Key to Switch Monitor Input Source in Ubuntu 22.04
Have 2 or more PCs connected to a single external monitor? If you run Ubuntu (or other Linux) on one of the PCs, then here’s how to add a keyboard shortcut to switch video source on the monitor.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Node.js on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Node.js on Fedora 39. Node.js, a JavaScript runtime built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine, is renowned for its efficiency and scalability in building server-side and networking applications. Its non-blocking I/O model and event-driven architecture have made it a favorite among developers for crafting real-time applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Inkscape on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Inkscape on Debian 12. Inkscape is a powerful open-source vector graphics editor used for creating scalable graphics such as illustrations, diagrams, line art, charts, logos, and more. It is extremely versatile and packed with professional-grade tools for graphic designers, web designers, and illustrators.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenLiteSpeed on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenLiteSpeed on Debian 12. OpenLiteSpeed is a high-performance, open-source web server designed to serve web content efficiently. It’s known for its speed, low resource usage, and robust security features. Unlike other web servers, OpenLiteSpeed is exceptionally user-friendly and easy to configure.
-
ID Root ☛ What’s New in PHP 8.3
PHP, a widely used open-source scripting language, has been a cornerstone of web development for many years. With each new version, PHP continues to evolve, offering developers more features, improved performance, and enhanced security. The latest version, PHP 8.3, is no exception.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Passbolt on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Passbolt on Fedora 39. Passbolt is a free, open-source password manager that prioritizes user privacy and security. Designed for individuals and teams, it offers a secure and convenient way to store, share, and manage passwords.
-
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Gitea DevOps Platform using Docker on Debian 12
Gitea is an open-source code-hosting solution based on the Git platform. This article will cover installing and configuring Gitea on a Debian 12 server and setting up your first Git repository.