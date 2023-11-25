Packaging changes for KDE Android apps

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 25, 2023



Following my recent post on porting KDE Android applications to Qt 6 and Ingo’s post on the CI/CD changes for APKs here are some more details about packaging changes for KDE’s Android apps.

This isn’t pretty but kinda worked so far. With the KF6 transition we hit a limit there though, with the combination of androiddeployqt and Gradle failing to properly strip and exclude all debug information. That’s not breaking the APK as such, but it massively bloats its size.

Read on