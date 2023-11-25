OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 Is Out as the Last KDE Plasma 5 Release, Powered by Linux 6.6 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 25, 2023



Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 is here as the last OpenMandriva Lx release to feature the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment. It comes pre-installed with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.9 LTS desktop, as well as the KDE Gear 23.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.112 software suites.

This release also merges the / and /usr filesystems, addresses recent security vulnerabilities, updates many of the core components and pre-installed applications to their latest versions, and offers new variants of the GNU/Linux distribution for various ARM boards, which will be available from the official website in the coming weeks.

