Musical Chairs Melodrama and 'Extinction' BS (Sensationalist Doomsday Scenarios) Help Distract From What Chatbots Are Truly About: Plundering Other People's Work by Automated Plagiarism
Works of art, visual and textual (also audio; multimedia at large), are being raided and they tell us it's "AI" or "GAI" when it is in fact "CG" - hardly a new thing
"Buy Nothing Day" Was Yesterday. Today... Download BSDs and GNU/Linux Day (No Need to Buy).
We need to appreciate things based on their value, not their cost
Professor Eben Moglen in Freedom-Centric Conference on the Public Domain (Not Copyrights)
Old Moglen speech
New
Less Than Two-Thirds of Laptops (and Desktops) in Canada Still Run Microsoft Windows, According to statCounter
many of the gains are Apple's
Mozilla Continues to Spam Yours Truly For 'Black Friday'; the E-mails Are Malicious and Privacy-Infringing
GAFAMozilla (it takes money primarily from Google, hires loads of managers from Facebook, uses Apple everywhere, and outsources many things to Microsoft)
statCounter: GNU/Linux Has Risen to 5.4% of Desktops and Laptops in Hong Kong
In China it seems to coincide with political events
CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog
Microsoft Windows Mark of the Web (MOTW) Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability...
IRC Proceedings: Friday, November 24, 2023
IRC logs for Friday, November 24, 2023
Links 24/11/2023: UPC Worries and Paid Propaganda, China Experiences Respiratory Illness Spike
Links for the day
Links 24/11/2023: Major Strikes at Amazon (Busiest Day), HSBC Offline
Links for the day
The Border Crossings in Severe Freezing Conditions Are a Reminder That Scandinavia Needs to Urgently Dump Microsoft
Norway seems better positioned to cope with electronic/digital warfare
Mozilla Continues to Spam Many People With Privacy-Violating E-mails, Urging Sites to Pretend That Mozilla Values Privacy
Spam, surveillance and insecurity disguised as "privacy" - that's Mozilla in a nutshell
Tracing Back Orchestration of Attacks
Some time next year we'll explain some of these connections and illuminate Microsoft's role
Eben Moglen: Congressional Testimony for “Do-Not-Track Legislation" (2010)
We've converted it into a free format
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, November 23, 2023
IRC logs for Thursday, November 23, 2023
Links 24/11/2023: ‘Apps’, Ceasefire, and More Russia Aggression at Finnish Border
Links for the day
"VOICES OF OPEN SOURCE" (OSI, Microsoft-Controlled) Calls Mass Plagiarism "AI", Makes Lousy Definitions for Openwashing Purposes
misusing the term "AI"