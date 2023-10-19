Programming Programming

On its surface, the BPF virtual machine resembles many other computer architectures; it has registers and instructions to perform the usual operations. But there is a key difference: BPF programs must pass the kernel's verifier before they can be run. The verifier imposes a long list of additional restrictions so that it can prove to itself that any given program is safe to run; getting past those checks can be a source of frustration for BPF developers. At the 2023 GNU Tools Cauldron, José Marchesi looked at the problem of compiling for verified architectures and how the compiler can generate code that will pass verification.

Marchesi, who has been working on a BPF backend for GCC, started by saying that the problem is inherently unsolvable. The BPF verifier is trying to do something that, in the theoretical sense, cannot be done; to make the problem tractable it imposes a number of restrictions on BPF programs, with the result that many correct programs still fail to pass verification. The verifier is a moving target as it evolves with each kernel release, and it is not the only verifier out there (the Windows BPF implementation has its own verifier that imposes a different set of restrictions). It is a challenging task but, perhaps, something can be done in practice to at least improve the situation.