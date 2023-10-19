Firefox Focus and "Mercury is an Optimized Variant of Firefox"
Dedoimedo ☛ Firefox Focus - Lightweight, privacy-oriented, and ... redundant?
Hey, you! Focus! Because, we have a review of Firefox Focus, a lightweight, privacy-oriented browser, tested in Android with some side observations in iOS, covering installation, default privacy and security settings, tracker blocking, insufficient ad blocking, performance, usage, and more. Have fun.
Mercury is an Optimized Variant of Firefox (Installation + Tips)
In the past, I’ve covered a lot of variants of Firefox browsers; among them, the most popular are Tor Browser, Waterfox, and Mullvad. Yet, there is another browser in your way, named Mercury.