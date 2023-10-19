GNU/Linux Versus Windows: 2 New Articles
Medevel ☛ What is Better to Choose for Programming: Linux or Windows?
Learn what is the best operating system to use for programming, is it Linux or Windows? What does an operating system do?
Neowin ☛ Just a year away from Windows 12, Microsoft Windows 11 still can't best Linux (Ubuntu) [Ed: Vapourware, Vista 12]
Windows 11 used to come out on top but is handily beaten by Linux distro Ubuntu again in the latest set of tests. In some of these benchmarks, the performance gap is especially large.