Software for GNU/Linux: Authenticator, Uh-Halp, VPNs, and Lynis
Authenticator is an Open-Source 2FA App for Linux (with Installation)
My go-to option for saving and accessing TOTP codes for my social media platform is the Authenticator. It’s straightforward, open-source, accessible on Flatpak, and offers a convenient data export feature.
Uh-Halp is an AI-Powered Command-Line Helper (Installation + Usage)
FOSS Post ☛ What are the VPN apps with Linux support?
There are many VPN providers out there in the market which can have different features, pros and cons. But perhaps the most important one for any Linux user: Does it have a Linux client?
Medevel ☛ Lynis: Security auditing and hardening tool for Linux, Unix and macOS
Lynis is a powerful security auditing tool designed for systems based on UNIX, such as Linux, macOS, and BSD, among others. It performs a comprehensive and thorough security scan directly on the system itself.