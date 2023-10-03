Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Life Simplicity - a mobile phone can't get you true realisation

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 03, 2023



My personal point of view regarding this move to ban mobile phones in classrooms is the subject of this short article.

This should have been done many years ago and this kind of action is long overdue, as children wasted tremendous, precious time and endless hours of their lives with their mobile phones, often times without parental guidance. Even persons as young as a 3 year-old (toddler) are already manoeuvring the phone like some pros. What benefits can a toddler get from a "smart phone's" surveillance, radiation, foreign influence or worse? Some already got radicalized. It's about time to set rules and limitations on the use of mobile phones and perhaps even social media access or certain usages of it. Children are not getting smarter by using "smart phones"; the brain cells haven't been utilised to their full capacity; no more research and brainstorming while working on assignments and projects. Why not? Well, there is chatbot hype! I can ask a question and voila! Some assignments and projects done without a hinch. As Dr. Richard Stallman said regarding ChatGPT or various chatbots, these “don’t understand anything and don’t know anything.” This young generations will never experience life's reality. Well, no person has the same life experience anyway, but I'm glad I was born before this "smart phone" and social media thing became hype.