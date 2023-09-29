According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The News Industry Has Perished

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 29, 2023



THIS week we're rather gratified to see literally dozens of articles and technical reviews of this new product (GNU/Linux by default), but other than that we're seeing further stagnation around the Web. It has been getting worse every month for a number of years already. Finding news or views about GNU/Linux isn't easy. Even HowTos have become more scarce and proper distro reviews are rather rare. They're almost non-existent anymore.

As we said many times before, the problem isn't limited to GNU/Linux or even to technology. The Web has changed for the worse and it's only getting harder for writers. A site like Phoronix turned into veiled marketing or clickbait for LKML, laced with endless ads. This is not what we need.

There's no simple solution to this, but if every person out there wrote more, we'd be better off. It has been reported that even web forums (including GNU/Linux forums) are perishing. █