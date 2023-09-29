The News Industry Has Perished

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Ubuntu Buzz !

Download Mageia 9 GNU/Linux Full Editions (Mirrors, Torrents, and Checksums)

Compilation of Programming Languages Setup Guides on Ubuntu for Beginners

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on.  Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

9to5Linux

Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.5

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

LinuxGizmos.com

New ARIES Embedded Products Built on Renesas RZ/G2L Microprocessors

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.   

Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

The News Industry Has Perished

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 29, 2023

Counselling, Advice, Therapist

THIS week we're rather gratified to see literally dozens of articles and technical reviews of this new product (GNU/Linux by default), but other than that we're seeing further stagnation around the Web. It has been getting worse every month for a number of years already. Finding news or views about GNU/Linux isn't easy. Even HowTos have become more scarce and proper distro reviews are rather rare. They're almost non-existent anymore.

As we said many times before, the problem isn't limited to GNU/Linux or even to technology. The Web has changed for the worse and it's only getting harder for writers. A site like Phoronix turned into veiled marketing or clickbait for LKML, laced with endless ads. This is not what we need.

There's no simple solution to this, but if every person out there wrote more, we'd be better off. It has been reported that even web forums (including GNU/Linux forums) are perishing.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the launch of the highly anticipated Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, which will be available for purchase at the end of October 2023.
Richard Stallman Said to Have Cancer
according to sources that are considered reliable
COSMIC Desktop Unveils Exciting Updates
System76's COSMIC Desktop, built from scratch in Rust, promises a groundbreaking experience. Learn about the latest developments and how it's coming along.
Today in Techrights
2 days' worth
GNU’s Having a 40th Birthday Party and You’re Invited
Wowie zowie! The Gnu System is turning 40, and its parents — the folks at Free Software Foundation — are throwing it a party to celebrate, and y’all are invited
IRC Logs Restored
better late than never
LMDE 6 “Faye” released
The team is proud to announce the release of LMDE 6 “Faye”
 
Those Who Sold Out to Microsoft Are Irrelevant
If all goes as well as we've envisioned, Microsoft will get smaller and smaller
Android Leftovers
How to Use Google's Android Call Screening Feature
GNU/Linux Not a Small Niche Anymore
we're well past the point of being a vulnerable underdog or little kitty
Abandoning Windows May Not be Enough
Perhaps one key objective for the coming decades is explaining to people what digital freedom means and how to pursue that
The News Industry Has Perished
There's no simple solution to this, but if every person out there wrote more, we'd be better off
Ubuntu is Not Revolutionary
Ubuntu is historically significant because for a period of about a decade it was quite dominant
Call for testing: OpenSSH 9.5
OpenSSH 9.5 is getting ready for release, so we would appreciate testing on as many platforms and systems as possible. This is a bugfix release.
Programming Leftovers
Rust, Perl, and more
Security: Microsoft Breaches and More
The cost of Microsoft
Open Hardware: Arduino and More
Small devices in the news
today's howtos
many howtos for the day
Games: Unity, Epic, Warhammer, and More
Layoffs and more
Android Leftovers
Android owners receive free phone upgrade to boost their photos – and it’s perfect for your precious memories
Tumbleweed Gets systemd-boot Support
This week openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots continue to deliver software updates for users wanting to enhance their systems
GNOME: Cambalache 0.16.0 and Flatseal 2.1.0 Released
2 new releases
Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty Runs 31% Faster on AMD GPUs in Linux Compared to Windows 11
at least on an AMD RX 5700 XT
Free Software: Converseen, Flatseal, Bootable USB Creators, and syslog-ng
Some FOSS picks
today's howtos
5 more howtos for now
Peppermint Introduces PepMini: Minimal OS with Debian
Explore PepMini, Peppermint OS's latest offering, combining Debian's reliability with ultimate customization.
6 Best Free and Open Source Linux Reference Management Tools
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of the finest reference management tools that run under Linux
There is still no Linux app store
Neither of these are “App Stores” in the way average people know them. You can neither buy or sell products in these so-called ‘stores’
Raspberry Pi 5 is Great News for GNU/Linux and Free Software
Running an entire desktop on some small board that can run on AAA batteries is a whole different ballpark
Windows and Microsoft Failed the World on Computer Security
The media fails to cover this or covers this very poorly
Security: The bogus CVE problem, European Cyber Resilience Act, and Patches
FOSS-centric security news
Tequila: The first forensic Linux distribution in Latin America
Tequila OS 2.0 has proven to be the only one of its kind in Latin America as it is primarily focused on cybersecurity incident response activities
TuxClocker 1.0: Overclocking Bliss for Linux Gamers
In the ever-evolving world of Linux utilities, there’s a new kid on the block that’s been making waves among gamers and performance enthusiasts alike
LWN Articles About Linux Kernel
Outside the paywall now
Some Good News for Debian GNU/Linux
The Debian Project Leader said the main thing Debian lacked was more contributors
Our Prediction Was Correct: OpenSource.com Not Coming Back, OpenSource.net Promotes Microsoft Agenda (Openwashing and GPL Violations)
This is the OSI's ongoing corruption
Security Leftovers
Zero-days and more
today's howtos
catchup with recent howtos
OpenBSD vs. FreeBSD: What Is the Difference, Which Is Best?
How do they differ, and which one may be right for you?
The 5 Best Linux YouTube Channels Every Linux User Should Follow
If you are a Linux enthusiast who wants to find good channels for information and news discussions, take these picks of which channels to follow.
Chainguard's Wolfi: Revolutionizing Containerized Workloads with Rapid Updates and Robust Security
Chainguard introduced Wolfi, a pioneering community-driven Linux un-distribution
Open Hardware: UEXT, Sipeed, ESP32, and More
4 devices/stories
Games: New Steam Games for GNU/Linux, Native GNU/Linux Support, MangoHud 0.7, and More
Mostly from Liam Dawe
Android Leftovers
Best OnePlus 11 deals: Save $100 on the Android phone
today's howtos
afternoon howtos
Alpine 3.18.4 releasedAlpine 3.18.4 released
We are pleased to announce the release of Alpine Linux 3.18.4, a maintenance release of the 3.18 series
Selling GNU/Linux Based on 'Practical' Advantages Alone
Users who adopt GNU/Linux for purely "practical" reasons, even if it means DRM, might not immediately know about Software Freedom
Slimbook Titan, long-term usage report 1
By now, you ought to know the drill. Dedo gets himself a Linux-powered laptop, Dedo writes reports on his long-term usage, over a period of months, years
Losses and Gains in an Age of Oligarchy
If you don't even try to fix something, there's not even a chance it'll get fixed
It's Not About a Brand
We want to bring awareness to more people and we wish to correct/rectify FUD
What the New Generation of Tux Machines Will Look Like
We really don't know what will eventually happen to the Web, but it's becoming more proprietary over time
Android Leftovers
What is Android's new Ad Topics feature and how do you disable it
Programming Leftovers
Coding-related stories
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news and views
SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
4 stories for the day
OpenBSD Stories
3 updates and anecdotes
Open Hardware: Purism, ZimaBlade, Raspberry Pi, Sipeed, and Arduino
Hacker-friendly gadgets
Linux Candy: pscircle visualizes Linux processes in a form of radial tree
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, Linux in the Ham Shack, mintCast, and More
4 new episodes
What new features are available in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.9 and 9.3 Beta
Red Hat is pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.9 and 9.3 Beta
Mozilla/Firefox: Tor Browser 12.5.5, Firefox 118, Thunderbird, and More
The Mozilla side of the universe
Software: syslog-ng, pscircle, onak 0.6.3 released
FOSS coverage and a release
today's howtos
today's first batch of howtos
Linux interop is maturing fast… thanks to a games console
Steam OS is the Arch-based distro for a handheld Linux games console
Explore Linux Space Time
The wonderfully punny Space-Time tool records physical memory usage, time spent in user space vs. kernel space and even threads and subprocesses created
Librem 11 Memory Adventures
When I started porting coreboot to the Librem 11, one of the first few tasks was to get memory working
My work in KDE for September 2023
I might be busy early next month, so I’m posting this a few days early so I get it out of the way! I managed to do a lot of big stuff this month, and pretty happy with my pace
Upgrade to LMDE 6 from LMDE 5 [Tutorial]
A step-by-step tutorial showing how to upgrade to Linux Mint Debian Editon LMDE 6 from LMDE 5 with additional instructions.
Android Leftovers
Ulefone Armor Pad Lite, The Ultimate Rugged and Compact Android Tablet For You
FSF celebrates forty years of GNU with a hackday for families, hackers, and hackers-to-be
oday, the GNU Project turned forty years old. To celebrate this, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) is hosting a hack day for families, students, and anyone interested in hacking
4 Best Free and Open Source Native XML Databases for Big Data
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Ubuntu and Fedora clash in beta race, but who wears GNOME better
Big two corporate-backed free distros are nearly ready for their close-ups
Exploring Astrophysics and Gravitational Lensing with the Lemur Pro
Here's where the role of open source and Linux shines. The System76 Lemur Pro, running on a Linux-based operating system
Core Knowledge That Modern Linux Kernel Developer Should Have
The Linux Kernel is written in C programming language, so C is the most important language for the Linux Kernel developer
Wolfi: The Linux Un(distro) Improving Cloud Software Supply Chain Turns One
An interesting project that helps secure software supply chain turns one
Links 27/09/2023: GNOME Raves and Firefox 118
Links for the day
Programming Leftovers
Mostly Python
OSI, LF, and FSF
Some organisations and their statements
GSoC Report for KDE and Web-Search-Keywords in KRunner
Some KDE news
Drop Down Terminal in Ubuntu 23.04 and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Ubuntu news
Leap Micro 5.5 reaches Beta, Leap Micro 5.3 soon to be EOL
A new version of the modern lightweight host operating system Leap Micro 5.5 just entered the Beta of its development
Kernel: History, Etnaviv NPU, composefs 1.0, and eBPF
Linux kernerl picks
Applications Leftovers
FOSS picks in the news
kubeadm Turns 7
2 blog posts
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32-S3 and Arduino
3 stories
PostgreSQL: check_pgactivity 2.7 and pgAdmin 4 v7.7
2 new releases
LibreOffice 7.6.2 and 7.5.7 Released to Address Critical WebP Vulnerability
The Document Foundation released today two security updates for its popular LibreOffice open-source office suite, 7.6.2 and 7.5.7, to address a recently disclosed vulnerability in the WebP codec.
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Some IBM stuff
Audiocasts/Shows: Mozilla IRL and Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
Joomla 4 and WordPress 6.4 Beta 1
Content Management Systems (CMS) migration and a development
Security Leftovers
Incidents and more
today's howtos
many howtos for the daytime
LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” Is Now Available for Download
LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” is now available for download based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.5
Porteus 5.01 distribution is now available for download based on Slackware Linux and powered by the latest Linux 6.5 kernel series. Here’s what’s new!
GNOME 46 Desktop Environment Slated for Release on March 20th, 2024
The upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment has been slated for release on March 20th, 2024, and the release schedule is now public.
Firefox 119 Promises to Let You Import Some of Your Chrome Extensions
Firefox 119 web browser is now available for public beta testing with support for importing Chrome extensions when migrating from Google Chrome, an improved Firefox View feature, and more.
Firefox 118 Is Now Available for Download with Built-In Translation for Websites
Mozilla Firefox 118 open-source web browser is now available for download with built-in translation feature for websites and other changes.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 24th, 2023
The 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for September 24th, 2023, brings news about GNOME 45, Fedora Linux 39 beta, Ubuntu 23.10 beta, new HPLIP release, and more.
Android Leftovers
How To Pin An App On Android (And Why You'll Want To)
Canonical announces the general release of Charmed MLFlow
The company behind Ubuntu Linux, Snap, and numerous other technologies announced the release of its popular machine-learning platform for general availability
Survey to Explore openSUSE's Use Cases, More
A recently published openSUSE survey is asking IT professionals and users about their views on open-source technologies and the ever-evolving Linux ecosystem
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 180 is available for testing
With the release of IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 179, we have made the next update available for testing
Distro Logos, Rolling Releases, and EasyOS
Doubts about Linux rolling releases and more
The Debian Project mourns the loss of Abraham Raji (UPDATED)
The Debian Project has lost a member of its community. On 13th September 2023 Abraham Raji was involved in a fatal accident during a kayaking trip
Android Leftovers
Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 feedback survey for Pixel now open
More Programming Leftovers
4 more links
Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers
Web stuff and links
Programming Leftovers
Coding blog posts from the Web
Python Programming
Links about Python
Education: EuroBSDCon 2023, NLUUG Award, and More
FOSS centric education stories
Databases: pg_cirrus 1.0, MongoDB, and More
Database related news
Linux Mastodon App and Mastodon News
Some Mastodon stories
Devices and Open Hardware News
More gadgets, Linux and otherwise
Raspberry Pi Leftovers
News picks about the SBC
Windows Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and Incidents
Incidents involving Microsoft
Distributions: Qubes OS, Nix, and Bedrock Linux
Some distro news
KDE Events, Sponsorship, Breeze Fork
Some KDE news
Games: Source Code Release, Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, and More
Mostly the latest from Liam Dawe
Latest on the Unity Backlash
it has not calmed down
FreeBSD and OpenBSD News/Developments
Recent BSD happenings
today's howtos
many howtos from the past week
openSUSE Slowroll Considers Renaming, Vote Now
openSUSE’s Slowroll ponders a new identity, while the Tumbleweed users are the first enjoying the new GNOME 45
Maps and GNOME 45
The GNOME 45.0 release has just recently been published, and with it a new release of Maps
CAPS LOCK BEHAVIOUR DISABLED IN GNOME
SOMETIMES I PRESS THE CAPS LOCK KEY BY ACCIDENT, USUALLY WHILE PLAYING A VIDEO GAME. I THEN FIND MYSELF UNABLE TO TYPE A PASSWORD OR I AM ACCUSED OF SHOUTING ONLINE
How big is Debian
Now this was quite a tease! For those who haven't seen it, I encourage you to check it out
Firefox 118 Released with Automatic Translation
A new release - Firefox 118 just hit the shelves with automatic translation support.