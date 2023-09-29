The News Industry Has Perished
THIS week we're rather gratified to see literally dozens of articles and technical reviews of this new product (GNU/Linux by default), but other than that we're seeing further stagnation around the Web. It has been getting worse every month for a number of years already. Finding news or views about GNU/Linux isn't easy. Even HowTos have become more scarce and proper distro reviews are rather rare. They're almost non-existent anymore.
As we said many times before, the problem isn't limited to GNU/Linux or even to technology. The Web has changed for the worse and it's only getting harder for writers. A site like Phoronix turned into veiled marketing or clickbait for LKML, laced with endless ads. This is not what we need.
There's no simple solution to this, but if every person out there wrote more, we'd be better off. It has been reported that even web forums (including GNU/Linux forums) are perishing. █