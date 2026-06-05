Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Similarly, ed(1) is the Latin of Linux [1]. Many conventions in command line utilities follow conventions that go back to the ed(1) line editor. They may go back even further. Just as Latin didn’t come out of nowhere, neither did ed(1), but you can’t go back indefinitely. It’s convenient to start history somewhere, and this post will start with ed(1) just as much discussion of Western linguistics starts with Latin.

The following are features of ed(1) that live on in sed, awk, grep, vi, perl, bash, etc.