Sharing and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

I have a lot of photos that I have been carrying since a long time, this is certainly my oldest files that I was able to not lost over 20 years. It has been stored as a hierarchy since then, and it had very poor metadata information, and poor ability to be browsed. It was time to improve on this.

My goal was to fix metadata on my pictures, but also put geolocation metadata on them because I really enjoy see a map with thumbnails of memories (just make sure to trim this metadata before sharing). Then I found about "modern" features like face recognitions, which allowed me to easily sort pictures by people, which I found handy when I want to view photos of relatives who are no longer with us.

I tried multiple solutions, each with pros and cons, here is an overview of my findings.