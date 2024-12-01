Best Free and Open Source Software
11 Best Free and Open Source Linux Power Management Tools - LinuxLinks
There’s a good range of Linux software which helps to reduce the running cost of your computer. Software solutions offer things like processor frequency scaling, advanced power management including GPU power management, Wi-Fi power saving, and much more. And this software endows other advantages too. A computer using fewer resources will be easier to cool and may therefore generate less noise. And if your computer runs on battery power, you’ll be able to extend battery life and reduce the lifespan of the battery. We feature our favourite software in this roundup.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
TTV - term-task-viewer - LinuxLinks
TTV is a lightweight terminal tool to manage processes on Unix machines.
It provides an easy interface with vim-like commands, which allows you to easily filter and monitor processes without leaving the terminal, and without wasting unnecessary resources.
TTV stands for term-task-viewer. It’s free and open source software.
tiptop - command-line system monitoring - LinuxLinks
tiptop is a command-line system monitoring tool in the spirit of top. It displays various interesting system stats and graphs them.
tiptop uses Textual for layouting and psutil for fetching system data.
This is free and open source software.
Vizia - declarative GUI library - LinuxLinks
Vizia is a declarative desktop GUI framework for the Rust programming language.
Vizia is a reactive UI framework. This means that visual elements which represent some state of the application will update when this state changes. Interacting with these visual elements causes the application state to change.
This is free and open source software.
auto-cpufreq - automatic CPU speed and power optimizer - LinuxLinks
auto-cpufreq is an automatic CPU and power optimizer for Linux which actively monitors laptop battery state, CPU usage, CPU temperature, and system load. It’s designed to improve battery life without making compromises.
auto-cpufreq aims to replace TLP in terms of functionality, so after you install auto-cpufreq it’s recommended to remove TLP. Using both for the same functionality (i.e., to set CPU frequencies) will lead to unwanted results.
This is free and open source software.