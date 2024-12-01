Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

NixOS 24.11 Released with GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2, PipeWire by Default

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and dubbed “Vicuña,” NixOS 24.11 is here six months after NixOS 24.05 and introduces support for the latest and greatest GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environments, better support for Darwin into Nixpkgs, as well as support for the LLVM 19 compiler.

Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+

Coming three months after Armbian 24.8, the Armbian 24.11 release introduces support for new single-board computers like the Radxa ROCK 5B+, Radxa E20C, ArmSoM-CM5, ArmSoM-Sige3, OrangePi 5 Max, OK3568-C, NanoPi M6, Retro Lite CM5, CherryBa M1, LUCKFOX Core3566, and Turing RK1.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Released for Linux Phones with PulseAudio Security Fixes

This is a surprise release even for me because Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 arrived only three weeks ago, but UBports needed to quickly deliver fixes for two important security issues affecting the PulseAudio audio server in Ubuntu Touch, which could affect the user privacy.

LinuxGizmos.com

Armbian 24.11 Update Highlights System Improvements and Hardware Expansion

Armbian 24.11 introduces significant updates designed to improve system performance, expand hardware compatibility, and enhance usability for developers and SBC enthusiasts alike. This release focuses on streamlining workflows, refining tools, and providing new pre-configured images to simplify specific use cases.

(Updated) Radxa Unveils Siengine SE1000-I Single Board Computer with Linux Compatibility

The SiRider S1, an industrial-grade single-board computer developed through a collaboration between Radxa, Siengine Technology, and Arm China, is now available for purchase. At its core is the Siengine SE1000-I System-on-Chip, a high-performance AIoT application processor built on 7nm technology.

OrangePi Compute Module 5 with RK3588S SoC and Flexible Multimedia Features

The OrangePi CM 5 is a compact, high-performance module designed for multimedia and high-speed networking applications. Its key features include support for up to four camera interfaces and dual 2.5GbE ports, in addition to a 1GbE port on the compatible carrier board.

OrangePi 5 Ultra with 16GB RAM RK3588 SoC and 2.5GbE Port for $125

The OrangePi 5 Ultra is a credit card-sized single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3588 octa-core processor. Key features of this device include an M.2 Key slot supporting NVMe SSD storage and a 2.5GbE LAN port for fast connectivity.

HackerBox 0109 Explores Bluetooth Streaming Applications with Hands-On Kit

HackerBox 0109 provides an interactive platform to explore Bluetooth technology, offering tools and modules to experiment with PANs, stream audio, analyze communications, and discover Bluetooth-enabled features.

Olimex Showcases Open-Source PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL Boards with RP2350B MCU

The PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL are open-source hardware boards that build upon the Raspberry Pi PICO2, featuring the RP2350B microcontroller. These enhanced versions include up to 48x GPIOs, a microSD card slot, and several other improvements.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 01, 2024

Management Tools

 
 





Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
NixOS 24.11 Released with GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2, PipeWire by Default

  
The developers of the independent distro NixOS, whose set of packages can be used on other GNU/Linux distributions, released today NixOS 24.11, a major update that introduces support for recent technologies and other changes.

 
Tux Machines Party at "Lazy Panda" (Manchester) [original]

  
celebrating at "Lazy Panda"

 
Linux Code of Conduct Board and CoC Supremacy Over Code/Function

  
CoC strikes

 
Microsoft Partners Help Microsoft Spread Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation About "Linux" (as Usual)

  
More FUD

 
Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Released for Linux Phones with PulseAudio Security Fixes

  
The UBports Foundation announced today the release of Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 as the seventh stable update based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) bringing important security fixes and other changes.

 
Calibre 7.22: Better eReader Support, New Restart Option

  
Calibre 7.22 builds on recent feature additions, adding a new option to set the position of the control bar when using ‘Read Aloud’ in the e-book viewer


  
 


 
Chill With Tux: 16 Relaxing Games That Run on Linux

  
After a long day at work, you might not fancy sweating through a stressful Counter-Strike match or juggling a dozen objectives in your favorite MMO

 
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 is available for testing

  
The upcoming release of IPFire is ready to be tested by you, our awesome community

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
KDE: OptiImage 1.0.0 is out! And Kirigami Addons 1.6.0

  
The first release of OptiImage is finally out

 
OrangePi 5 Ultra with 16GB RAM RK3588 SoC and 2.5GbE Port for $125

  
OrangePi indicates that the board will support a range of operating systems, including Orange Pi OS, Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12

 
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software

  
From Invidious

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

  
today's leftovers

 
Perl Programming Latest

  
From the official site

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro Leftovers

  
hardware picks, including sparkfun

 
Security and FUD

  
Security picks

 
today's howtos

  
some of them from days ago

 
Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+

  
The Armbian team announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 24.11 as a major update aimed at enhancing functionality and expanding hardware support of this Debian and Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.

 
LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha1 is available for testing

  
LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha1 can be downloaded for Linux, macOS and Windows, and it can be installed alongside the standard version

 
This Week in GNOME: #176 Command History

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 22 to November 29.

 
PostgreSQL News

  
The latest from PostgreSQL

 
Open Hardware:  Olimex, HackerBox, Raspberry Pi

  
Hardware news

 
Debian, GNU, Fedora, and More

  
today's leftovers

 
Security and Windows TCO

  
mostly the latter

 
Android Leftovers

  
Gmail on Android just gave you one less excuse for messing up all your CCs

 
Proxmox Backup Server 3.3: Push Sync, Webhooks, and Optimized Backups

  
Proxmox Backup Server 3.3 brings faster backups, "push" sync jobs, removable data stores, webhook notifications, and more

 
Both KDE and GNOME to offer official distros

  
Leading Linux desktops boldly address the "not enough distros" non-problem

 
Arch Linux installer now slightly less masochistic

  
Version 3 of the Arch Linux installer is out, with usability improvements and clarifications to its licensing

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Nova – desktop-oriented Linux distribution

  
Nova is billed as a Linux distribution made by Cubans and for Cubans

 
Zenwalk – desktop-focused Linux distribution

  
Zenwalk aims to be a modern, multi-purpose Linux distribution by focusing on internet applications, multimedia and programming tools

 
October/November in KDE Itinerary

  
In the two month since the previous summary KDE Itinerary got a new trip map view, per-trip statistics and better Android integration

 
This Week in Plasma: Disable-able KWin Rules

  
This week there was a flurry of UI polishing work and a nice new feature to go along with the usual background level of bug-fixing

 
Subtitles not in sync with the playback? Let's fix that

  
I talked about Linux and subtitles a long, long time ago

 
SUSE/OpenSUSE/Tumbleweed Leftovers

  
Tumbleweed and more

 
today's howtos

  
mostly idroot

 
Games: Sales and More

  
Latest 9 from GamingOnLinux

 
Tux Machines Turns 20.5 in Just Ten Days (We'll Have Celebrations) [original]

  
Contact us if you want to join us and live not far from Manchester

 
Proxmox VE 8.3 Released with Enhanced Features

  
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.3 is here with faster backups, SDN-firewall integration, webhook notifications, and improved hypervisor migration

 
Emmabuntüs: On November 25th, 2024 EmmaDE5 1.03 also writes in Braille

  
The Emmabuntüs Collective is pleased to announce the release on 25 November 2024 of an update to its distribution

 
YunoHost 12.0 (Bookworm) release

  
We are glad to announce the release of YunoHost 12

 
OpenStreetMap Now Runs on Debian

  
OpenStreetMap, an open-source global map database, moved its servers from Ubuntu to Debian 12

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
today's howtos

  
only a few more for now

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks for today

 
OpenSUSE, Red Hat, and Hardware

  
today's leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS related news picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
New Releases, GNU/Linux Tools for Data Science, and Applications Compiled

  
Articles about some FOSS applications

 
Static Site Generators (SSG): Milestone and Ergonomics

  
Some SSG picks

 
On Debian Suicide Cluster and Outreachy Interns in Debian (Patrick Noblet Appiah and Divine Attah-Ohiemi)

  
a pair of new posts

 
BSD: On FreeBSD, MWL, and BSD Now

  
Some BSD news

 
Games with “content” are bad and Microsoft can lose PC gaming to Linux forever

  
2 items, a pair about games

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Olimex, Raspberry Pi, ESP and More

  
hardware with hacking slant

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
some of it promotional chaff

 
Mozilla Announce Smaller, Faster Firefox Downloads For Linux

  
Firefox fans on Linux will enjoy smaller download sizes and faster decompressing when using the official binary builds from the Mozilla website

 
today's howtos

  
modest sized batch

 
Tails 6.10 Released with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird

  
Tails 6.10 privacy-focused Linux distro released with Thunderbird updates

 
Microsoft Interference, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software (FLOSS), and Development

  
Misc. FOSS links

 
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
Monopoly Abuse by Microsoft

  
Microsoft under probe

 
Games: Raw Fury Humble Bundle, Selaco, 17,000 Games for Steam Deck (Arch Linux)

  
half a dozen GamingOnLinux articles

 
Elementary OS 8 continues the tradition of a beautiful, user-friendly desktop

  
If you're a fan of Elementary OS, then get excited because the latest major version has arrived with extra privacy and more

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Ubuntu and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino

  
Modding and gadgetry

 
Free/Libre Applications: Cambalache, Kdenlive, and More

  
Some FOSS picks

 
weston 14.0.0

  
This is the official release for Weston 14.0.0

 
EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases

  
Bringing both of these to the same version number

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles