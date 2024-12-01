Best Free and Open Source Software

There’s a good range of Linux software which helps to reduce the running cost of your computer. Software solutions offer things like processor frequency scaling, advanced power management including GPU power management, Wi-Fi power saving, and much more. And this software endows other advantages too. A computer using fewer resources will be easier to cool and may therefore generate less noise. And if your computer runs on battery power, you’ll be able to extend battery life and reduce the lifespan of the battery. We feature our favourite software in this roundup.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.