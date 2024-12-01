posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 01, 2024



Quoting: www.ipfire.org - IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 is available for testing —

It is time for the last push of the year: The upcoming release of IPFire is ready to be tested by you, our awesome community. It comes with a refreshed kernel and includes a lot of changes that have been developed at the recent IPFire Developer Meetup. It is scheduled to be the last update for the year, so let's make it an extra special one before we all sign off for the holidays.

Please support the development team in testing this update and on our general mission to bring you the best open source firewall in the world with your donation.