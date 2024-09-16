MX Linux 23.4 Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 16, 2024



Building upon the foundation of Debian 12.7, MX Linux 23.4 incorporates all the latest updates from both the Debian and MX repositories. This ensures users benefit from improved stability, security patches, and the most recent software advancements.

Since the previous 23.3 release, several significant improvements have been made. The Xfce 4.18 core packages have been updated, offering enhanced performance and new features to users of the Xfce desktop environment.

Moreover, the MX Packageinstaller has been refined to display all installed packages in the Enabled, Test, and Backports tabs, not just those available in configured repositories. This includes showing installed and repository version numbers directly in the table for easier reference.