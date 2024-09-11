posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 11, 2024



Quoting: Usr-Merge: Solus's New Approach to Linux Filesystems —

Solus OS’s innovative attempt to revamp its Linux filesystem structure with an approach known as “Usr-Merge” is a bold step we can’t fail to cover for our readers. But before we say anything more, let’s explain what’s behind the term “Usr-Merge.”

Traditionally, Linux filesystems have scattered files across multiple directories such as “/bin,” “/usr/bin,” “/sbin,” “/lib,” and others. The Usr-Merge project aims to consolidate these directories under the “/usr” tree, enhancing compatibility across different Linux distributions and simplifying the system’s architecture.