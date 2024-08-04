OpenSUSE, Red Hat, and Openwashing
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/31
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
As it happens every now, there are weeks when we build more snapshots than we publish. That’s exactly what happened during this week. We held back two snapshots – one due to kernel 6.10 which behaved very strange on QXL graphics, and the 2nd one due to sstemd 256 vs kiwi fights, where initrd is now extra protected and made some kiwi features misbehave, incl. self-install on MicroOS. So these were at least some things openQA could protect our users. Unfortunately, some issues with systemd and Aeon have remained unnoticed; see https://bugzilla.opensuse.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1228659)
Besides all this, we have released 4 snapshots during this week (0726, 0730, 0731, and 0801), containing these updates: [...]
Red Hat / IBM
Linuxiac ☛ Podman 5.2 Enhances macOS VMs with GPU Support
Podman 5.2 container management tool brings VM creation on macOS with libkrun, supports GPUs, and expands Quadlet capabilities.
Openwashing
What Next For The Open Container Initiative (OCI)?
Under the esteemed auspices of the 'Linux' Foundation sits the Open Container Initiative, an open governance structure built for the express purpose of creating open industry standards around container formats and runtimes.
