OpenSUSE, Red Hat, and Openwashing

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

As it happens every now, there are weeks when we build more snapshots than we publish. That’s exactly what happened during this week. We held back two snapshots – one due to kernel 6.10 which behaved very strange on QXL graphics, and the 2nd one due to sstemd 256 vs kiwi fights, where initrd is now extra protected and made some kiwi features misbehave, incl. self-install on MicroOS. So these were at least some things openQA could protect our users. Unfortunately, some issues with systemd and Aeon have remained unnoticed; see https://bugzilla.opensuse.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1228659)

Besides all this, we have released 4 snapshots during this week (0726, 0730, 0731, and 0801), containing these updates: [...]