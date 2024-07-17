Games: Pest Apocalypse, Infest, Marathon, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Try the demo for Pest Apocalypse a horde survival game where you deliver pizza in a van
VANpire Survivors. I know, I already did that joke before, but it's a good one. Pest Apocalypse is an upcoming chaotic horde survival game where you drive a vehicle to deliver pizza for hungry survivors.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Infest is a deckbuilder where every pixel on the battlefield can burn, freeze, melt and more
Taking some inspiration from the excellent Noita perhaps, Infest brings the mechanic of destroying all the pixels and puts it into a deckbuilder. Recently the developer announced Early Access for July 31st, and their testing showed it working great on the Steam Deck. It also appears to have Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Amusingly British point & click adventure Heir of the Dog now on Kickstarter (demo available)
Tall Story Games are working on another quality British point and click adventure game, with Heir of the Dog now on Kickstarter with a demo available. Previously the developer released Lucy Dreaming, which was well received and had Linux support just like Heir of the Dog will.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Marathon 2 a classic FPS originally from Destiny developer Bungie now on Steam
After the Aleph One developer community released the first in the trilogy of Marathon on Steam, originally created by Bungie, they've now put up Classic Marathon 2.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SCAD is Twisted Metal meets Vampire Survivors and I want it now
I'm a total sucker for over the top action, especially when you're tearing down hordes of enemies in whatever bullet hell / bullet heaven game comes along since Vampire Survivors kicked it all off. The next one I need in my life is SCAD.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GameCube emulator Dolphin adds RetroAchievements support
Another nice win for people who love hitting challenges, as RetroAchievements support has now been added to Dolphin for GameCube. Currently not in the Wii side of the emulator, right now the focus is on getting it working well for GameCube emulation.