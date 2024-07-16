Warning to Half a Billion Useds [sic] of Microsoft Outlook
Warning to 500 million Outlook users: 'Critical' flaw lets hackers break into your account with one click [Ed: The Guardian UK ☛ "Outlook.com encryption unlocked even before official launch"]
Microsoft has issued a stark warning to Outlook users worldwide, advising the 500 million people who rely on this popular email software to download a new update. Without taking action, Outlook users risk enabling cybercriminals to break into their PC with a single click.
Security researchers at Morphisec discovered the worrying flaw, which impacts almost all versions of the Outlook application. After disclosing the vulnerability to Microsoft, the company issued a patch and labelled the flaw as "Important" on its severity rating — something the team at Morphisec believes is underselling the threat.
Birmingham Live ☛ Microsoft Outlook warning as hackers 'could access millions of accounts with one click'
