Warning to Half a Billion Useds [sic] of Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft has issued a stark warning to Outlook users worldwide, advising the 500 million people who rely on this popular email software to download a new update. Without taking action, Outlook users risk enabling cybercriminals to break into their PC with a single click.

Security researchers at Morphisec discovered the worrying flaw, which impacts almost all versions of the Outlook application. After disclosing the vulnerability to Microsoft, the company issued a patch and labelled the flaw as "Important" on its severity rating — something the team at Morphisec believes is underselling the threat.