Games: Fighting Games Fest, Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get ready to beat 'em up in Steam's Fighting Games Fest that's now live
Time to choose your fighter? Steam's Fighting Games Fest is now live and will run through July 22nd so you can get some delicious discounts. You'll find a few games that might not perhaps be specifically fighting, as of course Valve like to leave this events just a little bit open to interpretation from developers entering their games into it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess is a quality shoot 'em up throwback to Desert Strike
Inspired by the Strike series (Desert/Jungle/Urban Strike) and Choplifter, Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess is a lot of fun if you love fast-paced shoot 'em up action.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's more of the latest Steam Deck Verified games including Sea of Thieves
Another round of games have gone through Valve's official testing for Steam Deck, so here's a fresh mid-July round-up of Steam Deck Verified games for you to begin your week with. Be sure to also check out my previous Verified round-up from the start of July.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nexus Mods new cross-platform app adds experimental Cyberpunk 2077 support
On top of fixing up various issues with Stardew Valley modding, the new Alpha of the cross-platform and open source Nexus Mods app introduces experimental Cyberpunk 2077 support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Free to play customizable platform fighter Counterpick Labs is out in Early Access
Here's your chance to play a platform fighter that's a bit different, and help shape its development with Counterpick Labs now in Early Access from developer UrbanMotmot.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out Quantum Witch, a platformer meets point and click choose your adventure
Developer NikkiJay recently revealed Quantum Witch, a rather quirky sounding mix of game genres that blends a platformer with a sort-of choose your adventure style.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine fheroes2 v1.1.1 released
Dear players of Heroes of Might and Magic 2 and fheroes2 project supporters. The team is excited to present the new version of the fheroes2 engine - 1.1.1 for Heroes of Might and Magic II after more than a month of hard work. This release was mainly focused on polishing the Editor, but not only. The Editor got support for Rumors, Daily Events and special Victory and Loss conditions. These were missing features that are present in the original game. However, as promised we added them as quickly as possible after the new Editor was launched. The team used different design of dialogs in comparison to the original Editor to make it more user-friendly.