Games: Fighting Games Fest, Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess, and More

Dear players of Heroes of Might and Magic 2 and fheroes2 project supporters. The team is excited to present the new version of the fheroes2 engine - 1.1.1 for Heroes of Might and Magic II after more than a month of hard work. This release was mainly focused on polishing the Editor, but not only. The Editor got support for Rumors, Daily Events and special Victory and Loss conditions. These were missing features that are present in the original game. However, as promised we added them as quickly as possible after the new Editor was launched. The team used different design of dialogs in comparison to the original Editor to make it more user-friendly.