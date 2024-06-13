Fedora, OpenSUSE, and Games
-
Fedora
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: CPE Update Q1 2024
This is a summary of the work done on initiatives by the CPE Team. Every quarter, the CPE team works together with CentOS Project and Fedora Project community leaders and representatives to choose projects that will be worked on in that quarter. The CPE team is then split into multiple smaller sub-teams that will work on the chosen initiatives and day-to-day work that needs to be done. Some of the sub-teams are dedicated to the continuous efforts of the team, while others are created only for the initiative purposes.
-
Fedora 40 templates available
New Fedora 40 templates are now available for Qubes OS 4.2 in standard, minimal, and Xfce varieties. There are two ways to upgrade a template to a new Fedora release: [...]
-
-
OpenSUSE
-
Improved Filtering For Your Notifications
Notifications have always been part of your workflow. Now, we are glad to present a set of changes, including a revamped filtering section. Let’s get into the details! Improved Filters If you want to stay on top of your work in your OBS instance, you most likely deal with lots of notifications.
-
OpenSUSE ☛ New signing key for NVIDIA repositories
The third-party repository for NVIDIA graphics drivers is soon switching from a 1024-bit DSA GPG key to a 4096-bit RSA GPG key.
This switchover is necessary to meet current security recommendations.
-
-
Games
-
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Crafting tabletop games
This month, I want to talk about my hobby of making physical things: tabletop games.
-