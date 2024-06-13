Software Leftovers
TecMint ☛ 12 Best Open Source Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot Alternatives for Linux
Linux Links ☛ syncBackup – backup and mirror your drives
syncBackup is software which lets you backup and mirror your drives. It's a front-end for the hugely popular rsync utility.
Venture Beat ☛ ScyllaDB 6.0 advances open source database scalability
Open source database vendor builds out a new approach that will enable enterprise to scale faster than ever and optimize utilization.
Linux Links ☛ Garnet – remote cache-store
Garnet is a high-performance cache-store offering strong performance, scalability, storage, recovery, cluster sharding, and more.
Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS 13.4
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 13.4!
Collabora ☛ The latest on cmtp-responder, a permissively-licensed MTP responder implementation
Part 3 of the cmtp-responder series with a focus on USB gadgets explores several new elements including a unified build environment with Docker and an example strategy for building and deploying to a target.