Linux Devices and Hardware: Pironman 5, Raspberry Pi 5, and More
CNX Software ☛ Pironman 5 is a fancy tower PC case for the Raspberry Pi 5 with NVMe M.2 SSD, oversized fans, RGB LEDs
SunFounder Pironman 5 is an enclosure for the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC that looks like a small Tower PC equipped with two RGB LED fans and a tower cooler with a PWM fan for cooling, and support for an NVMe SSD drive through the company’s Pironman 5 NVMe PiP HAT+ expansion board.
CNX Software ☛ SupTronics Raspberry Pi 5 UPS HAT X1202 V1.1 takes four 18650 batteries delivering up to 25W
For the tinkerers and DIYers out there, keeping a Raspberry Pi project running reliably, day in and day out, especially when the power is out is crucial, and previously Raspberry Pi UPS solutions have been available for years with products like Pascal Herczog’s Red Reactor, PiJuice Zero, PiVoyager, or LiFePO4wered/Pi+ and many others.
CNX Software ☛ SONOFF SwitchMan M5 Matter Review – A Matter Smart Wall Switch tested with eWelink, Fashion Company Apple Home, and Home Assistant
We received the latest Smart Wall Switch from SONOFF, called the SwitchMan Smart Wall Switch-M5 Matter, which we will refer to in short as M5 Matter. This model supports Matter (over WiFi) and is very similar to its predecessor, the SwitchMan Smart Wall Switch-M5, with the addition of Matter.
CNX Software ☛ 50W high-power wireless charging boards target industrial, medical, and smart home applications
STMicro has introduced a combo of 50W wireless charging transmitter and receiver boards, namely the STEVAL-WBC2TX50 transmitter board and the STEVAL-WLC98RX receiver board, for the development of high-power wireless charging solutions such as medical and industrial equipment, home appliances, and computer peripherals. The transmitter board, based on the STWBC2-HP transmitter system-in-package (SiP), supports up to 50W of output power using the STMicro’s proprietary Super Charge (STSC) protocol, as well as the Qi 1.3 5W Baseline Power Profile (BPP) and 15W Extended Power Profile (EPP).
CNX Software ☛ Inkplate 6 MOTION STM32-powered wireless e-paper display offers higher resolution and faster refresh rates (Crowdfunding)
The Inkplate 6 MOTION is a new product from Soldered Electronics in their Inkplate series of wireless e-paper displays. It is a 6-inch e-paper display with a partial refresh rate of 11fps which reduces obvious latency in rendering dynamic content such as videos, animations, and scrolling text. The display is driven by an STMicroelectronics dual-core STM32H743 microcontroller, with an ESP32-C3 as a secondary processor.