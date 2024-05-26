For the first ten years of development, prior to its usage of BitKeeper, the Linux Kernel version control tool of choice had just been Linus himself. The system worked like this: developers would submit tarballs and patches to a handful of Linsus’s trusted lieutenants. After vetting, the patches that passed review would then be sent up to Linus. Finally, Linus himself would incorporate them manually into his own source tree, and then cut the release.

Of course, Linus-as-a-version-control-service was far from a perfect product. In 1998, when Larry McVoy first sketched out the idea behind BitKeeper on the Linux Kernel Mailing List, he wrote "It's clear that our fearless leader [Linus] is, at the moment, a bit overloaded so patches may be getting lost”

While this manual workflow seems barbaric to us today, at the time, Linus viewed this workflow as superior to the alternatives — namely CVS. Much later, when Linus gave a talk at Google in 2007 about Git, he mentioned one of his core design principles: “WWCVSND” or “What Would CVS Not Do?” Of course this hatred naturally extended to SVN as well; in the same talk, he’d go on to say with a smile “If there are any Subversion users in the audience, you might want to leave. My hatred of CVS has meant that I see Subversion as being the most pointless project ever started. The whole slogan for Subversion for a while was CVS done right or something like that. And if you start with that slogan, there’s no where you can go. It’s like, there’s no way to do CVS right.”

The heart of Linus’s criticism against CVS was its centralized nature. Given the hundreds of Linux developers out there, Linus felt it was critical that each of them have their own discrete copy of the repository that they could develop their own branches on. This both eased offline work and helped with internal politics; each developer was free to commit whatever they’d like to their own repository, and then would have the opportunity to convince the community that their changes were valuable. This prevented a single set of contributors with commit access from gatekeeping the sole repository.