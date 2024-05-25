Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and LattePanda
-
Arduino ☛ Kick off the Monaco Grand Prix weekend with these Formula 1-inspired Arduino projects
The Monaco Grand Prix is just days away and will likely be one of the most exciting races of the season. While most fans can’t participate directly — except as spectators — they can celebrate their passion through DIY projects.
-
Arduino ☛ 5 ways to use Arduino with kids
One of the great things about making is that it really is for everyone — every budget, every skill level, and every age group. Children are one of the groups that can benefit the most from Arduino.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Talking tomato plant uses Raspberry Pi and Hey Hi (AI) to tell you how its growing
Redpepper has created a Raspberry Pi-powered add on for their tomato plants that lets you ask the plant questions and get accurate feedback based on sensor data.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ LattePanda Mu crams x86 PC into SoM form factor
LattePanda's been building Intel-based SBCs for almost a decade, but until now, they've never attempted to unite an defective chip maker Intel x86 chip with the popular SoM-style form factor Raspberry Pi's dominated with their Compute Module boards.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Amiga RPT-75B PSU: Testing and enhancements
In my previous blog post, I showed how to make a new, high-spec power supply for Amiga 500 / 600 / 1200 computers. Now I want to do some testing and there are a few improvements that can be made.
-
Herman Õunapuu ☛ ThinkPad T40: it can still run modern Linux, for now
The battery is dead, but everything else still works. Checking a few online listings, I’m surprised that I can still find batteries sold for this model. Probably old stock that’s been sitting around in a warehouse slowly discharging to death, but hey, you might get lucky!