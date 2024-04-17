Volla Tablet Launches on Kickstarter with Support for Ubuntu Touch
Featuring a 12.3-inch Quad HD display with 2650×1600 pixel resolution, the Volla Tablet uses a powerful MediaTek Gaming G99 8-core processor, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB internal storage. It also comes with a long-lasting 10,000 mAh battery, 2G/3G/4G cellular network support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 13+5 MP main camera.
By default, Volla Tablet ships with Volla OS 13, Volla’s in-house operating system based on the free Android Open Source Project (AOSP), but users will be able to buy the table with Ubuntu Touch featuring built-in convergence and support for Android apps with WayDroid container.