Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora @ SCaLE 21x 2024
Our ambassadors delivered support, outreach, and swag items via Fedora @ SCaLE 21x GNU/Linux Conference – a 2024 community event.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ AnsibleFest 2024: Schedule Ansible into your Red Hat Summit and AnsibleFest agenda
CI/CD pipelines for infrastructure automation
-
Red Hat ☛ How to monitor OpenShift using the Datadog Operator
This article is aimed at users who would like to integrate or monitor their Red Hat OpenShift cluster using the Datadog monitoring solution. We will use the Datadog Operator to instantiate our agent and collect all metrics, cluster and container/pod logs, network, CPU, and memory consumption.
-
Red Hat ☛ Containerize Node.js applications at the edge on RHEL and Fedora
This is part 2 in our series on running Node.js applications on the edge with Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) and Fedora. In the first part, we introduced you to the hardware and software for our Node.js based edge example as well as some of the details on laying the foundation for deploying the application by building and installing the operating system using Fedora IoT.
-
YouTube ☛ The Ramifications of Red Hat's Racism
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ The Ramifications of Red Hat's Racism
What impact will it have on employees, Open Source, & Linux?