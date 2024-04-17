Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.14

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

New ODROID-H4 SBC Series Features N97 and N305 Intel Processors

Hardkernel’s latest addition to the single-board computer market, the ODROID-H4 series, integrates Intel’s Alder Lake architecture to provide significant upgrades that enhance functionality and versatility for both general use and performance-intensive applications.

Radxa Teases Upcoming AICore SG2300x Module with Octa-core SOPHON SG2300x SoC

Radxa has recently previewed a new compact embedded module, the AICore SG2300x, built around the SOPHON SG2300x System-on-Chip. This module promises significant computational power for AI applications, featuring dual PHYs and a high-performance Tensor Processing Unit.

9to5Linux

Lubuntu 24.04 LTS to Include Snap Installation Monitor for a Smoother Experience

Lubuntu is and will always be known as the lightest official Ubuntu flavor on the market, and, with the upcoming Noble Numbat series, the Lubuntu devs want users to enjoy a smoother experience with and without Snaps. I’m saying without because Lubuntu is the only official Ubuntu flavor (for now) to let you install a Snap-free system using the Minimal installation option in the Calamares installer.

VirtualBox 7.0.16 Released with Initial Support for Linux 6.8 and 6.9 Kernels

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.14, the VirtualBox 7.0.16 release is here to introduce initial support for Linux kernel 6.8 into Linux Guest Additions, which means that you can now also run distributions powered by Linux kernel 6.8 inside virtual machines.

Calamares 3.3.6 Linux Installer Improves Support for Plymouth Splash Screens

Highlights of the Calamares 3.3.6 release include improvements for systems using the Plymouth splash screen by adding the “splash” parameter to kernel parameters during the bootloader installation. It also adds support for using plymouth-set-default-theme to avoid issues with your Plymouth configuration.

Firefox 126 Enters Beta Testing with a Revamped Dialog for Clearing User Data

Firefox 126 seems quite a small release promising only a simpler and more unified dialog for clearing user data. Available in the same location (Settings > Privacy & Security > Cookies and Site Data > Clear Data), the new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies and site data, temporary cached files and pages, as well as site settings.

KDE Plasma 6.0.4 Is Out to Improve Plasma Wayland, System Monitor, and More

KDE Plasma 6.0.4 is here three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.0.3 to add support for selecting multiple wallpapers in Plasma’s “Add New Wallpaper” dialog and update the threshold for showing any text in Plasma’s traditional Task Manager widget smaller to be visible at narrow task widths.

Mozilla Firefox 125 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 125 include a new URL Paste Suggestion feature that allows users to quickly access URLs copied to the system clipboard without the extra step of pasting them onto the address bar. Firefox will automatically detect that a URL is copied on the clipboard and offer to open it when focusing on the address bar.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 14th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.8 Increases ESP Size to 1 GiB, Fixes More Bugs

Archinstall 2.8 is here to increase the default size of the ESP system partition to 1 GiB so that users no longer run out of space, update the link on how to resize the booted ISO root partition, update microcode handling, set the keyboard layout for the minimal installation, and add udev sync before lsblk that follows formatting.

news

Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 17, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Gentoo Linux tells AI-generated code contributions to fork off
AI-generated and assisted code contributions are no longer allowed in the Gentoo Linux distribution
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta Release Postponed Due to Security Concerns
Canonical rebuilds Ubuntu 24.04 LTS packages for Noble Numbat Beta
VirtualBox 7.0.16 Released with Initial Support for Linux 6.8 and 6.9 Kernels
Today, Oracle released VirtualBox 7.0.16 as a new stable update to its open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software bringing quite a few interesting changes for Linux users.
KDE Plasma 6.0.4 Is Out to Improve Plasma Wayland, System Monitor, and More
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.4 as the fourth of five maintenance updates to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series bringing fixes for bugs and crashes, as well as performance and UI improvements.
Mozilla Firefox 125 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Today, Mozilla published the final build of Firefox 125 as the latest stable release for their popular open-source and cross-platform web browser that introduces new features and many improvements.
German state moving 30,000 PCs to LibreOffice
The term digital sovereignty is very important here
Gemini Protocol in 2025 Onwards [original]
over 10,000 requests over Gemini Protocol
GNU/Linux + ChromeOS Measured at Around 20% in Norway [original]
Desktop Operating System Market Share Norway: Jan 2009 - Apr 2024
Blaming "Linux" for Intel Defects
As usual
Planning a Small Party for Tux Machines [original]
We're turning 20 in 8 weeks from now
Ubuntu 24.10 and Debian Trixie Are Getting a Refined APT Command-Line Interface
Ubuntu 24.10 and Debian GNU/Linux 13 will feature a refined command-line feel for the APT package manager with columnar display, colors, and more padding for structured package information.
New Updates in PCLinuxOS
Some PCLinuxOS patches of interest
 
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Red Hat links
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
3 Windows TCO examples
Android Leftovers
Harnessing the power of Android apps: Trends and innovations for 2024
6 Best Free and Open Source Web Application Firewalls
They should be used together with other security software
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Tor Browser 13.0.14, Mozilla, and Slack alternatives
Games: RetroDECK, Necro Patch, and Lots More
7 articles from gamingonlinux
Open Source Software Security Engine and Web Application Firewall
This is free and open source software
today's howtos
only a handful for now
Open Source Software and Installation Guides
fwbackups is published under an open source license
Different Linux Distributions
Because Linux is an open source operating system, combinations of software vary between Linux distros
Purism Differentiator Series, Part 10: Convenience
Fully protecting your privacy, security, and having your digital rights retained should not require a person to be inconvenienced
today's leftovers
Debian, Ubuntu, and more
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
mostly corporate stuff
today's howtos
only 3 howtos for now
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and Katarina Behrens at Akademy 2019
Videos and shows
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Lubuntu 24.04 LTS to Include Snap Installation Monitor for a Smoother Experience
The Lubuntu 24.04 LTS distribution will come with a Snap installation monitor tool to inform users when Snaps have been installed during the first boot.
Security Leftovers
about half a dozen stories
Programming and More
mostly leftovers for the day
Security Leftovers
mostly incidents
Fedora / Red Hat Leftovers
some rather long articles, too
Software and Games Leftovers
Taler, FEX, and more
Open Hardware/Modding: Retro, STM32, Raspberry Pi, Role of GNU/Linux, and Arduino
Some devices-oriented news
today's howtos
many howtos for today
KDE Frameworks and KDE Videos
Some KDE picks for today
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Late Night Linux, WordPress Briefing, and Linux User Space
Some new episodes
Mozilla: These Weeks in Firefox, Servo, and More
3 stories, Firefox focus
Firefox 126 Enters Beta Testing with a Revamped Dialog for Clearing User Data
While Mozilla is still working on releasing Firefox 125, which was delayed due to a last-minute blocker bug, they’ve already promoted the next major release, Firefox 126, to the beta channel for public testing.
Announcing AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta!
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is announcing the availability of AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta “Seafoam Ocelot” for all supported architectures
Android Leftovers
Android to grow at ‘twice the pace of iOS’ in 2024, IDC says
GNU/Linux Inches Closer to 10% in Turkey [original]
Windows was measured at 99.56% in April 2009
Zorin OS – Linux distribution based on Ubuntu
Zorin OS is renowned for being user-friendly and offering a familiar design
Fedora – innovative platform for hardware, clouds, and containers
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
Arch Linux Re-Elects Current Leader for Another Term
Levente Polyák continues as Arch Linux Project Leader and wins the 2024 election unopposed
Radxa NIO 12L – A low-profile MediaTek Genio 1200 SBC with Ubuntu certification for at least 5 years of updates
Radxa says Android, Ubuntu, and Yocto Linux will be supported
10 Small Image Tools that Pack a Real Punch
The spotlight usually focuses on the heavyweight Linux graphics tools such as GIMP, Shotwell, digiKam, Inkscape, and Krita
PMS – interactive console client for the Music Player Daemon
It’s free and open source software
Purism Differentiator Series And Librem 5
It is not just important to deliver products that respect people and their rights to privacy, security, and individual freedoms
KDE neon Open Door Chat
We’re a few weeks after the KDE 6 Megarelease and while many people have it working well there were too many problems in KDE neon’s rollout
Kdenlive 24.02.2 released
The second maintenance release of the 24.02 series is out with performance optimizations when moving clips in the timeline and across multiple project bins
RebornOS is a beautiful, user-friendly take on Arch Linux with desktop options galore
Looking for a Linux distro that's easy to use and highly customizable? RebornOS is both
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Programming, Standards, Web Browsers, and Mozilla
Some development-oriented news
Librem 5 and Purism Differentiator Series
Some Librem 5 updates/news
Security and the "Microsoft Problem"
Microsoft again
Games: Stellaris, Bazzite, OpenTTD, OpenRazer, MineClone2, and More
8 stories from gamingonlinux
today's howtos
only 4 howtos for now
openSUSE Leap Micro 6 Enters Alpha Stage
openSUSE’s Leap Micro 6 continues to provide a stable...
Arch Linux 2024 Leader Election Results
previous Project Leader Levente "anthraxx" Polyák ran again while no other people were nominated for the role
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Go "Static" [original]
We recommend such a move because it makes life a lot easier and reduces so-called 'technical debt'
HowTos and Technical Links
howtos and more
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, and Enterprise Linux Security
Episodes ready for download/tune-in
Don Marti: planning for SCALE 2025
Southern California GNU/Linux Expo
Security Lefovers
Security links for the day/week
Browsers, BSD, KDE, and Debian
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Coding focus
Security Leftovers
Security related stories for now
Audirvāna announces a Linux beta program - Alpha Audio
French company Audirvāna creates software for playing music files and from streaming services Qobuz, Tidal and HighResAudio. The latter service is a German music shop with a streaming service.
Sparky CLI Installer Introduces Autopartitioning in the Latest Update
The new Sparky CLI Installer now supports autopartitioning to speed up setups
Android Leftovers
Here’s how Android 15 could help your phone connect to a satellite
Open Hardware: Arduino, ESP32, and HealthyPi
Some hardware projects for hacking
Lakka 5.0 Released for Retro Gaming Enthusiasts
Lakka 5.0 is out! Based on LibreELEC 11.0, featuring RetroArch 1.17.0
Linux 6.9-rc4
new RC is out
Kate on all Platforms - 2024
All Unix like systems with either X11 or Wayland are well supported since ever
Games: Wordle, DOOM, and ScummVM
3 stories about games
Windows TCO Stories
in the news...
Mastodon Tale
social control media in action
today's howtos
some howtos for the day
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 14th, 2024
The 183rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 14th, 2024.
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.8 Increases ESP Size to 1 GiB, Fixes More Bugs
Archinstall 2.8 has been released today as the latest version of Arch Linux’s text-mode installer to address various bugs, update translations, and also add a few improvements.
Ardour 8.6 DAW Targets Stability with Critical Bug Fixes
Ardour 8.6 Digital Audio Workstation fixes crucial bugs
Blanket Ambient Sounds App for Linux Gets Calming New Look
Blanket is a free, open-source GTK4/libadwaita app that comes packaged with a variety of ambient looping sounds
Qualcomm RB3 Gen 2 Platform with Qualcomm QCS6490 AI SoC targets robotics, IoT and embedded applications
While the press release mentions support for Linux only
Ubuntu – elegant and easy to use Linux distribution
Ubuntu is based on the Debian distribution
postmarketOS in 2024-04: Grant applications and again, more TCs!
It is always fascinating to learn where postmarketOS ends up being used
Review: Fun projects with the Raspberry Pi and PinePhone
I tend toward the minimal side of things when it comes to computer hardware
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles